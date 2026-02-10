Why the Brewers traded fan-favorite Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers’ trade that sent infielder Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox was surprising, and caught numerous people across baseball off guard.

Durbin was the key piece in the Brewers’ return last year for Devin Williams. He emerged as a revelation, a player that people within the organization compared to Dustin Pedroia especially considering their similar stature. He hit .256/.334/.387 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI and appeared a long-term asset within the Brewers’ infield. So what gives?

Why the Brewers traded Caleb Durbin in the first place

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (38) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Could it be the Brewers selling high on Durbin, a 5-foot-7 infielder? It might partially be that, but more likely it’s the organization using a prized asset to acquire another prized asset: left-hander Kyle Harrison. Not long ago, Harrison was regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects. There were comparisons out of San Francisco that he could be the Giants’ next version of Madison Bumgarner and if he’s anything close to that, the Brewers just got a steal.

It’s a worthy gamble for Milwaukee. Just look at what the organization did with Quinn Priester, a once failed first round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Last season, he threw in 29 games (24 starts) and went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA. They have had similar success stories with players with various backgrounds and maximized their abilities. Harrison’s upside is far greater than any of their previous projects, and knowing the success of the Brewers’ pitching lab, it’s obvious they see something that can unlock the left-hander and get him back on track.

But the deal for the Brewers, meanwhile, is more than just Harrison. They view David Hamilton, a 28-year-old infielder, as a player with the makeup they covet. He hustles. He has excellent speed. He plays multiple positions. He struggled at the plate last season, hitting only .198/.257/.333, but they believe there is more in the tank with the fourth year infielder.

Why the Brewers are worth trusting when it comes to trades

Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold speaks during an an end of season press conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee, October 10, 2023. | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers were also able to make this trade and comfortably part with a player like Durbin because of their extensive organizational infield depth. They acquired Jett Williams, a top-50 prospect in baseball, in the Freddy Peralta trade. They have Jesus Made, the No. 3 prospect in baseball, as well as Cooper Pratt and recent first round pick Andrew Fischer. So yes, while Made and Fischer are a ways away from the majors, Williams will surely factor into the infield picture this year.

Which could come as soon as this season. Williams is expected to see time at third base in spring training and he has a chance to outright win the position in camp. Williams can also play shortstop and if he wins that competition in spring, it would slide Luis Ortiz to third base. It’s two of many possibilities for the Brewers infield, but internally they are very excited about the depth and talent acquired this winter.

Trading Peralta and moving Isaac Collins and now Durbin are part of being a small-market franchise. They need to thread the needle perfectly to have a chance at competing in the National League. They’ve now traded three of their most important players this winter and received some criticism, especially after trading Durbin. But if history is any indication, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Arnold and the Brewers organization get the last laugh in the end.