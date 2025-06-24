Why the Red Sox wouldn't dream of trading Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox have clawed their way back to .500 and are within six games of the struggling New York Yankees atop the AL East. Considering all that has happened over the last couple weeks, the vibes are strong. This is a talented roster, with Alex Bregman's return from injury imminent.

FanSided's own Robert Murray reported the Rafael Devers trade, which shook the foundation of the Red Sox clubhouse and stunned the fanbase, leaving many heartbroken. Now there is a fear that Bregman, in the final year of his contract, could be the next to leave — not just by opting out of his contract at the end of the season, but even via trade at next month's deadline. As Boston's front office takes stock of their situation and charts a path to the future, there's a world in which Bregman's deal ends up as trade bait.

That world is not this world, however. While the fear of Bregman leaving in free agency is real, Boston is trying to compete for a postseason spot in 2025. Moreover, there's no way the Red Sox move Bregman when the clear best move is to re-sign him.

"It’s likely the Red Sox will receive trade calls about Bregman, but the odds of a trade are slim," says Murray. "After moving Rafael Devers to the Giants, Bregman is the clear in-house replacement at third base for Boston. It’s likely he’ll opt out of his contract after the season and if he does, look for Craig Breslow to prioritize retaining Bregman on a new contract."

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Red Sox aren't going to trade Alex Bregman after offloading Rafael Devers

This is a very simple equation. The Red Sox shelled out $40 million annually to acquire Bregman. He is taking up one of the largest salaries in MLB right now. If he does opt out, it will presumably be in favor of a longer deal with a lower annual value — something the Red Sox can easily afford, especially with Devers off the books.

We also need to consider the optics. The Devers trade is not Bregman's fault, but his arrival is what kickstarted this whole dramatic saga. Devers took issue with Boston's lack of communication regarding his switch from third base to DH, then refused to pick up his glove again when first baseman Triston Casas got hurt. The Red Sox inadvertently pushed their franchise star out the door in order to plant Bregman at the hot corner. Letting him walk in a few months would only make the front office look worse.

Alex Bregman is too important to Boston's lineup to trade him

While the Red Sox have a couple elite infield prospects in Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, neither is a star right now. With Casas hurt, Trevor Story on the decline and a generally weak depth chart in the infield, Boston can't really afford to lose Bregman's bat (or his glove) on a permanent basis.

Boston wanted Bregman for a few reasons. 1: He's the sort of right-handed slugger this lineup has been missing for years. 2: He's a legitimate Gold Glove-caliber third baseman, offering elite coverage at a premium position. C: He's a proven winner and a tremendous presence in the locker room. The Red Sox need Bregman's leadership and calm head now more than ever after the Devers snafu.

Even with a scary free agency period on the horizon, the Red Sox remain committed to Bregman as a pillar of the clubhouse, now and long term. He's not getting younger, but Bregman was producing like an All-Star before the injury and he should have a few more quality seasons in the gas tank. As such, with Boston committed to paying him in free agency and the playoffs still within reach, we can probably scrap those mock trades.