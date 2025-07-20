Willson Contreras may not survive Chaim Bloom’s first Cardinals decision

The St. Louis Cardinals have some impossible choices to make prior to the MLB trade deadline. The Cardinals remain over .500, but are in fourth place in the NL Central and alive in the NL Wild Card race. The question remains, though, if the current regime believes in this group to make a playoff push in the second half. The answer, for now at least, seems to be that the Cardinals will both buy and sell at the deadline. That lack of commitment in either direction could cost them dearly down the line, and if anyone is going to pay the price, it'll be Willson Contreras.

In his latest trade deadline column, USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that the Cards have yet to decide if they'll trade Ryan Helsley, their closer, who could likely net the greatest deadline return of anyone on their roster. They are also planning to keep Nolan Arenado, as they cannot find a trade partner that isn't on his no-trade list – the star third baseman already turned down trades to the Astros and Angels. Also, starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas have no interest in leaving St. Louis, either, and for that reason could use their no-trade clauses if prompted.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Cardinals worst-case scenario deadline would be bad news for Willson Contreras

Basically, this is a worst-case scenario for the Cardinals and Mozeliak. They will be forced to buy, or will stand pat with little to sell. The hope for John Mozeliak was to part with any players on expiring deals and add some controllable talent that could help the Cardinals win this season. Now, they're on pace to do neither. This inaction won't do Chaim Bloom any favors when he takes over this winter, either, and could force him into some rash decisions to rebuild the roster in his image.

If Arenado and Gray aren't going anywhere – and the Cardinals choose not to acquire young talent for players like Mikolas and Helsley – then where else could Bloom turn in the winter? Why not Willson Contreras, a catcher-turned-first-baseman with World Series experience? Contreras is a loud locker room presence and still provides a solid power return.

Willson Contreras is an intriguing trade asset for any contender

Sure, he can rub opposing fans the wrong way at times, but Cubs and Cardinals fans have, at various times in his career, loved this man. He is a leader, and many contenders with young teams could use that sort of veteran presence.

Contreras has over $53 million left on his contract, which lasts for three more seasons if he opts into a 2028 club option. Unless Bloom thinks the Cardinals can turn into a contender rather quickly, he could shop Contreras and rebuild on the fly. Bloom is known around baseball as a rebuild artist, and one who can build a contender from the ground up with cheap supplies.

Contreras is not affordable, and by the time Bloom's Cardinals are ready to contend again he could take a major step back in production.