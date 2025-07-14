Yankees' 2025 draft class is not a commentary on Anthony Volpe's future at shortstop

Anthony Volpe's struggles at shortstop are a real issue for the New York Yankees and their hope of winning a World Series title in 2025. That does not mean that GM Brian Cashman and his front office changed their draft strategy to prioritize shortstops in this year's class.

To put it bluntly, the fact that New York spent their first two picks in the 2025 MLB Draft on shortstops is just a product of the organization's desire to add athleticism to their minor league system. Shortstop is a premium position because of the speed and quickness required to play there. It makes sense that any MLB team would look to nab amateur shortstops in the draft because of their positional flexibility down the line.

The team's top selection, high schooler Dax Kilby is a great example of this philosophy at work. He's currently listed as a shortstop, but most draft experts, such as The Athletic's Keith Law, believe he'll need to move to second or third in the long run due to his lack of elite speed.

The team's second selection in this year's draft, Kaeden Kent might also have a future at another position. The son of former All-Star Jeff Kent has a chance to stick at shortstop but might also be better suited to play second base in the pros. The Yankees drafted Kent more for his bat than any type of Gold Glove defensive potential.

Does this mean the Yankees totally trust Anthony Volpe?

The Yankees are smart enough to see that Volpe's struggles this year are real. They are not going to throw the towel in on the 24-year-old infielder. He still has a chance to develop into the borderline star many scouts though he would grow into just a few seasons ago.

The organization is already making contingency plans in the event that Volpe's slump turns out to be his new normal. They know that an everyday infielder who's only hitting .214 with an OBP of just .287 is not tenable for a legitimate championship contender. Volpe's offensive statistics have to improve if he wants to keep his stranglehold on the starting shortstop position in the Bronx.

Several recent high-profile defensive errors have also caused plenty of fans to question his value to the team. Volpe possesses the requisite athleticism needed to be a Gold Glover at shortstop but he needs to cut down on unforced errors. Specifically, he needs to learn when holding onto the ball is the wiser course of action rather than attempting risky throws.

What is the Yankees' contingency plan if Anthony Volpe fails?

Ironically, Yankee fans only need to look back to their team's 2023 draft class to identify Volpe's potential successor. That's when Cashman pulled the trigger on selecting George Lombard Jr. with the No. 26 overall selection.

Lombard Jr. has rocketed to become the franchise's No. 1 overall prospect since entering the minors from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Florida. He might lack the elite physical traits to become an MLB superstar but scouts love his approach to the game and solid set of athletic skills across the board.

There were some initial questions over whether or not Lombard Jr. would stick at shortstop but he's answered those questions by being a quality fielder at every level. Now there's little doubt he'll hit the majors at the premium position unless he's blocked by Volpe or another All-Star at short.

At the plate, Lombard Jr.'s best skill is the ability to hit for a high average. He might not ever slug 25 homeruns per season but scouts believe he can make above-average contact with major league pitching in time. A good defensive shortstop who can flirt with hitting .300 is a recipe for something close to an All-Star regular.

When could George Lombard Jr. replace Anthony Volpe?

The good news for Volpe is that he has some time to fix the issues that are plaguing him currently. Lombard Jr. likely won't be in a position to receive a call-up to the Bronx until the 2026 season. That means Volpe has the rest of this year and part of next season to convince the higher-ups with the Yankees that he's still a part of the team's long-term future.

It is, however, time for Volpe to start looking over his shoulder a little bit. Lombard Jr's current trajectory as a prospect has him hurtling towards taking Volpe's job just as the young veteran is nearing free agency. Yankees fans shouldn't be surprised if Lombard Jr. gets the edge over Volpe in a few year's time because of his high upside and more modest price tag.