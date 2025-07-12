Aaron Judge makes history closing in on legendary Yankees all-time home run leaders

While the New York Yankees were facing a longshot to come back in the final half-inning on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, that didn't stop Aaron Judge from making history. The superstar slugger and perennial AL MVP favorite stepped up to the dish against Brad Keller in the bottom of the ninth and tattooed a baseball 388 feet to right center. Sure, it only cut the lead to 5-2, but it was also the 350th home run of Judge's career.

Judge became the fastest player in MLB history to hit 350 home runs, doing so in a remarkable 1,088 games. And while some will always criticize the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, there was no real doubt about this one to one of the deeper parts of right field.

Another milestone for The Captain 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VatNFfmueJ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 12, 2025

Needless to say, there's a reason people are already putting Judge in the realm of being the greatest right-handed hitter of all time given the prolific power numbers he's been able to put up in his career to this point — and is continuing to put up still.

To put into perspective how ridiculous Judge's run has been, his fastest to 350 home runs mark bested the previous record set by Mark McGwire. The Yankees Captain bettered that by nearly 200 career games, 1,280 to 1,088, meaning that he reached the career home run milestone a full season faster than The Big Mac did — and, you know, without the PEDs that were beginning to run rampant during McGwire's career.

Though Judge is 33 years old already, the fact that he's reaching these milestones in record time when it comes to home runs — and that he's already hit 35 long balls before the All-Star break in his age-33 season — seems to indicate that he's well on track to being a future member of the 500 Home Run Club, one of baseball's most illustrious groups.

Before he gets there, though, he's going to continue making his way up another record book, namely the Yankees' all-time leader in career home runs. In fact, he's likely to surpass some New York legends before this season is even over.

All-time New York Yankees career HR leaders

For context, here's a look at the all-time Yankees career home run leaders, the Top 10 specifically, with Judge having already secured the No. 7 spot on the list.

Yankees Leaderboard Career Yankees Home Runs 1. Babe Ruth 659 2. Mickey Mantle 536 3. Lou Gehrig 493 4. Joe DiMaggio 361 5. Yogi Berra 358 6. Alex Rodriguez 351 7. Aaron Judge 350 8. Bernie Williams 287 9. Jorge Posada 275 10. Derek Jeter 260

Judge has already passed the likes of Yankees greats like Jeter, Posada and Williams comfortably to sit seventh in franchise history for home runs. However, he'll tie A-Rod with his next dinger and, with only 12 more on the season — which seems exceedingly likely — he'll be fourth all-time by the end of the 2025 season in passing Rodriguez, Berra and DiMaggio.

Not too shabby of a list to keep moving up.