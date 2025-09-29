The Yankees are already sick of Boston media's usual October myth-making

The Boston Red Sox did what many thought they would this season - make the playoffs. Now, it didn't go down at all as anyone expected, as the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers away seemingly out of nowhere, but adding the likes of Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman to an already solid foundation gave many the impression that Boston would be playing in October this season. Some even believed they'd represent the American League in the World Series. For whatever reason, Red Sox manager Alex Cora seemed to think otherwise after Boston clinched a Wild Card berth on Friday night.

Red Sox' Alex Cora: "Let's be honest, nobody thought we were gonna make it to October (when the season started). Whoever says that, 'Yeah, we were a playoff team,' that's fucking bullshit, to be honest with you. Nobody thought we were gonna make it to October. It was New York. It… — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) September 27, 2025

MLB managers often say things that aren't true, either to protect their players or hype them up in certain situations. Cora and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, are obviously no strangers in that regard. This, obviously, is one of those times.

With the Red Sox set to face the Yankees in what should be a wildly entertaining Wild Card Series, Boone, clearly, was not buying Cora's narrative.

Aaron Boone says with a smirk that Alex Cora has been playing "the little engine that could" with his comments on the Red Sox making the postseason: "A lot of people knew the Red Sox were coming this year"



He credits Cora for being one of baseball's best managers pic.twitter.com/pTa4zjsx2n — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 29, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees are sick of Red Sox's narrative creation

Cora seems to want to label the Red Sox as these pesky underdogs operating on a microscopic payroll with little to no talent. Again, getting to the postseason after trading Devers is pretty impressive, but most had Boston getting to October before the season began, contrary to Cora's belief, and they had strong odds for much of the year even after trading Devers.

I'd consider the Yankees the favorites to win this series, especially since the entire three-game set will be played at Yankee Stadium, but with Crochet set to pitch Game 1 and considering how well Boston played against New York all season, who's to say the Red Sox won't be competitive? Yankees fans certainly take the Red Sox seriously.

Boone made sure to let the media know that the Red Sox are not what Cora says they are. They are good, and always were going to be good. There's no reason to say anything else.

Alex Bregman illness adds to underdog narrative

I'm not here to say Alex Bregman is not sick as has been reported, but honestly, who cares? If he's able to play, there should be no excuses. Everyone is dealing with something in October. Revealing this a day before a postseason series against your arch-rival suggests that perhaps the Red Sox are creating another possible excuse.

Alex Bregman has been sick and away from the team for most of the past two days. He traveled to New York separately, is at Yankee Stadium now, and should be ready to play in Game 1 tomorrow, Craig Breslow said (via @timbhealey). pic.twitter.com/Zs6Mn4Fzpo — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 29, 2025

It's easy to see why this might irk the Yankees or their fans. The Red Sox are really good and should be treated as a really good team. If they lose this series, it'll be a disappointing outcome, whether Cora and Co. want to acknowledge that or not. Nobody is buying the built-in excuses of the team not being healthy or good enough to be on this stage.