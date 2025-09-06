Yankees-Blue Jays restart time: Rain delay updates from Yankee Stadium

Just when it seemed like there couldn't possibly be more drama in this weekend's pivotal AL East showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, Mother Nature decided to get involved. Storms were imminent in the forecast this afternoon, and rain started to roll in as the teams played the top of the sixth inning with the Yankees clinging to a 2-1 lead. Toronto put the tying run on second, and it was clear that the umpiring crew was loath to pause the action at such a pivotal point. Then, with two outs, Nathan Lukes hit a single to right ... only for Bo Bichette to get thrown out at home plate by Cody Bellinger

Bichette came up injured on the play after colliding with catcher Austin Wells, although it's unclear as of yet whether he'll remain in the game — because, almost immediately after he was tagged out, play was halted for a rain delay.

Today's game is officially under a rain delay. We will update you with information as it becomes available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 6, 2025

There's a nasty system of rain and lightning moving through the tristate area right now, one that could pause play for an extended period of time. Obviously this is a pivotal game that neither side wants to postpone if necessary, so when might the teams be able to take the field? Here's what the forecast tells us.

Yankees-Blue Jays restart time: When will the rain delay end?

The Yankees have yet to offer an update about when play might be able to resume. This was a 1:05 p.m. ET start time, and both teams are staying in New York for the series finale tomorrow afternoon, so there's still plenty of time to get this game in (even if it takes well into the night). Given the ramifications in the division standings, there's essentially no chance that the game gest called even though five and a half innings have been completed.

We'll just have to wait the rain out. The good news is we have some time; the bad news is this might be a while.

Weather forecast for Yankees-Blue Jays: How long will the rain last in New York

Radar in the New York City area shows that this storm front is going to come in waves, with rain likely to continue past 4 p.m. ET. It seems like those waves might die down a bit as we approach 5 p.m. ET, so, given that no one wants a second delay to interrupt things, the Yankees might wait until evening approaches to resume play. Either way, we'll update with any more developments.