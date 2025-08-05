Yankees just learned a brutal trade deadline lesson that's sinking their season

When the MLB trade deadline concluded on July 31, many fans believed the New York Yankees were the biggest winners around the league. A slew of infield additions was expected to minimize the costly errors from Anthony Volpe, and early signs showed that strategy working. But the real headline was the massive bullpen haul.

David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird were all brought in — another supposed masterstroke from Brian Cashman. With the Yankees carrying the worst bullpen ERA in baseball (6.29) since July 1, reinforcements were badly needed. Surely, this couldn’t backfire… right?

Unfortunately, the results have been exactly what New York was trying to avoid.

Last Friday’s 13–12 collapse against the Miami Marlins was the tip of the iceberg. Jake Bird surrendered a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, slashing the Yankees’ lead to just one. Bednar entered shortly after and allowed two more runs, blowing the game.

On a night when Aaron Boone turned to his new acquisitions instead of his usual bullpen options, Camilo Doval sealed the meltdown — giving up three runs in the bottom of the ninth to complete the collapse.

But wait — there’s more.

On Monday night, in a new series against the Texas Rangers, the Yankees held a 5–4 lead from the fourth inning all the way to the ninth. With just two outs to go, Devin Williams blew yet another save, giving up a game-tying solo shot to Joc Pederson.

Then came the bottom of the 10th.

Jake Bird since joining the Yankees Super-Pen:



2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 ER (27.00 ERA), 2 HR, 4 K pic.twitter.com/bQMVWUwoWA — Jordan Leandre (@JordanLeandre55) August 5, 2025

The Yankees bullpen is still a hot mess

Boone, again testing his deadline additions, sent Jake Bird to extend the game. Instead, Bird gave up a three-run blast to left-center, handing the Rangers an 8–5 win — and sending New York one step further from the postseason.

If you're counting, that’s nine earned runs allowed by three different relievers across seven combined appearances. And the fallout has already begun. Bird was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday morning after allowing six earned runs in just two innings pitched. Keep in mind: the Yankees gave up their 10th- and 28th-ranked prospects for the 28-year-old — only for the experiment to be buried six feet under in less than a week.

Following last night’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Jake Bird to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2025

So what does this tell fans?

Relievers are the ultimate wild card — capable of unraveling everything in a matter of innings. In a moment where relief (pun intended) was desperately needed, three players expected to bolster a playoff push have instead lost the trust of their manager, their teammates, and the fans.

Optioning Bird is just another sign that nothing is going right in the Bronx. Now tied for the second American League Wild Card spot, the Yankees are being forced to reckon with a truth they haven’t considered in a long time:

Change isn’t always a good thing.