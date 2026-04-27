Yankees cutting bait with Luis Gil actually shows just how dangerous they are

The decision underscores the Yankees' confidence in their deep roster, with key starters expected to return soon and a lineup featuring multiple All-Stars.

Despite the move, the team maintains a league-leading pitching staff and an offense currently ranked sixth in MLB in runs scored.

Starting pitcher Luis Gil of the New York Yankees has had a disappointing start to his 2026 campaign. Following his start on Sunday — when he allowed six runs in four innings, walking three without recording a single strikeout — Gil now has an ERA of 6.05 and has earned himself a demotion to Triple-A.

While most MLB teams would be going into panic mode if a former Rookie of the Year performed as poorly as Gil has, the Yankees are not even breaking a sweat over this situation. In fact, sooner rather than later, there may not have been a spot for him in Aaron Boone's rotation anyway.

Yankees make a statement by demoting Gil

Despite Gil posting underwhelming numbers, the Yankees pitching staff has been quite impressive in this young season without even being at full strength. To date, the Yankees rank second in all of Major League Baseball (only behind the Atlanta Braves) in team ERA (3.26).

Factor in that two major pieces on New York's roster are nearing return from injuries — Gerritt Cole and Carolos Rodon — and it feels inevitable their team ERA is only going to lower.

Optioning Gil to Triple-A also shows how dangerous this offense is. The Yankees currently rank sixth in the MLB in runs scored and it appears the organization trusts this offense to continue pushing runs across. To be fair, why wouldn't they? With superstars like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm and the continued emergence of guys like Austin Wells and Ben Rice, there are no holes in that lineup.

As explosive as this offense can be on any given night, on some occassions it wouldn't matter who Boone gave the starting nod to, his club would have a real good chance to win.

The Yankees have avoided what could have been a disastrous start to the season with all of their pitching injuries (Cole, Rodon, and Schmidt). Being able to lead perhaps the most competitive division in all of baseball with so many key pieces missing speaks volumes to the depth this roster has.

On paper even a 18-10 start to the season might be a little less than what Yankees fans were expecting but realistically with all things considered, this is exceeding expectations. If they can produce like this now, imagine what this team will look like with a rotation of Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Cam Schlittler and Will Warren. The best is yet to come in the Bronx.

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