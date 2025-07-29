Yankees facing new nightmare amid 'exorbitant' price for All-Star slugger

The words “Eugenio Suárez” and “New York Yankees” have appeared in the same sentence so many times this season that you’d think the two-time All-Star has spent months crushing home runs at Yankee Stadium.

Instead, you can thank social media users and the various online trade proposals sending Suárez, the Diamondbacks’ dangerous slugger, to the Yankees. Such ideas began in spring training, especially after veteran infielder and presumptive starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu suffered a calf injury. Oswaldo Cabrera’s fractured left ankle only accelerated the X/Twitter and Reddit posts suggesting the Yankees acquire Suárez before it’s too late.

Well, the Yankees are nearing the concept of “too late” amid a prolonged summer slump. Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays dropped the 57-49 Yankees to 5 1/2 games back in the AL East, though they still have a half-game lead for the AL’s top Wild Card seed.

As for Suárez, he left Monday’s Diamondbacks-Tigers game with a right hand injury. An X-ray performed at Comerica Park came back negative, and it is unclear if Suárez will play on Tuesday night.

Although the Yankees added Ryan McMahon last week, there’s no reason to think they still won’t pursue Suárez. There’s only one problem: MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday that, according to an unnamed executive, Suarez’s price tag has been “exorbitant” ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Will the Yankees trade for Eugenio Suárez after adding Ryan McMahon?

Suárez is fully aware that his days in Arizona are likely literally numbered, especially amid another impressive season. The two-time All-Star is batting .248 with 36 homers, 87 RBIs, and a .898 OPS, putting him on pace for his first 50-home run campaign.

It's a 2-homer night for Eugenio Suárez! pic.twitter.com/yUDbKJltgC — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2025

Although he’s been mired in a small slump over the last week, Suárez made it clear that he’s not letting the trade rumors distract him.

“My mind is fine,” Suárez told reporters. “I’ve been praying a lot for calm and to stay focused on my job and not think too much about it.”

As it stands, any trade involving the Yankees acquiring Suárez feels unlikely. Not only did the Yankees add McMahon last Friday, but they quietly brought in Washington Nationals infielder Amed Rosario to come off the bench. What would that mean for Suárez, especially with Giancarlo Stanton entrenched at DH?

The Diamondbacks are justified in putting a high price tag on Suárez, and it’s one that a team will likely meet within the next 48 hours. Detroit and Seattle, both of whom Suárez previously played for, have frequently been linked to the veteran third baseman. Both have glaring needs at the hot corner and are well on track to reach the postseason.

As for the Yankees, why would Brian Cashman meet an “exorbitant” price tag when he’s already added two infielders? There’s a reason why the Yankees have only won a single pennant since 2010.