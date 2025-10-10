Yankees fans took their feud with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to classless new low

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees in four games, and will move on to the ALCS as a result, where they will face either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners. Vlad Jr. in particular had a dominant series, as he hit .529 with a 1.609 OPS, three home runs and nine RBIs. Guerrero Jr. proved he was worth every penny of the $500 million contract Ross Atkins gave him. He also made quite a few enemies in New York.

Guerrero Jr.'s dominance over the Yankees would be one thing. He also a notorious Yankees hater, and made that crystal clear when he bonded with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz on FOX Sports' postgame show. Guerrero Jr. quoted Big Papi, chanting 'Da Yankees Lose' on live television. The Blue Jays celebrated their ALDS win to 'New York, New York' in the clubhouse, embracing their little brother mentality in this rivalry.

Yankees fans embrace a new low – both on the field and in the stands

However, Yankees fans took matters to a new low during Game 4. Unbeknownst to Guerrero Jr. and most Blue Jays fans until Thursday, Vladdy's friends and family had beer cans thrown at them in the middle of the contest.

A can was thrown at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s family members during a verbal altercation with fans at Yankee Stadium last night https://t.co/L1Yo8BiYCN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 9, 2025

This is far from the first time Yankees fans have been on the wrong side of an altercation. There will always be a few bad apples in the stands of a playoff game, and unfortunately for Yankees fans, they make headlines. Most Yankees fans in attendance for Game 4 just wanted to see New York extend the series. In fact, had Guerrero Jr. not signed an extension in Toronto, the Yankees would've shown some interest in him.

One incident doesn't speak for all Yankees fans

Most Yankees fans I know – having grown up in central New Jersey, prime Yankees country – were just fine. Sure, they were a little cocky at the time, as their World Series 'drought' (if you can call it that) hadn't stretched to over a decade.

Since then, the fanbase has grown all the more frustrated and hopeless on a year-in, year-out basis. It's tough to blame them, as despite all the money the front office spends on the roster, the end product always has a few obvious holes that are taken advantage of come October. The same can be said of this group, as New York's bullpen was a disaster in the ALDS despite all the moves Brian Cashman made at the deadline to improve it.

Sure, all Yankees fans aren't like this, but a select few can ruin the experience for the rest of them.