Yankees fans won’t like Brian Cashman’s trade deadline gamble

The New York Yankees need to make several moves at the MLB Trade Deadline if they have any chance of ending their lengthy World Series drought. Unfortunately for fans in the Bronx, GM Brian Cashman is not ready to make the big moves necessary to put the team in a position to hold a parade down the Canyon of Heroes.

Instead, the conservative front office man is determined to continue the prospect-hugging ways that have opened him up to severe criticism during his tenure with the franchise. Jim Bowden of The Athletic is reporting that the Yankees will not make either George Lombard Jr. or Spencer Jones available in trade talks this year.

New York's unwillingness to part with either elite prospect will severely limit the players available to them at the trade deadline. It's hard to see the Diamondbacks accepting a package without one of those two prospects in any potential Eugenio Suárez deal. The Royals might draw the same line in the sand for Seth Lugo. Even the Marlins might balk at the idea of moving Sandy Alcantara if they can't land Lombard Jr. or Jones.

Proponents of Cashman's conservative strategy will point out the team's newfound need to keep their payroll in check. That requires the Yankees to utilize homegrown, cost-controlled talent like never before. Jones could make an impact in the Bronx as soon as next season given how well he's handling his recent move to AAA. Lombard, Jr. has further to go but many scouts believe him to be the superior prospect.

Add it all up and it looks like the Yankees are only willing to commit to half-measures to strengthen Boone's team down the stretch. That should effectively end any chances New York has of winning a World Series this year. It could also spell the end of Boone's tenure as the team's manager.

Are the Yankees good enough to go all-in at the deadline?

In fairness to Cashman, there's a cogent argument to be made that this version of the Yankees roster is not close enough to title contention to justify parting with elite prospects in a "win-now" sort of move. This team is not one player away from being the favorites in the AL East.

The Yankees desperately need to upgrade their weak options at third base if they want to mount a credible title charge. The combination of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas is arguably the worst combination in all of baseball. Suárez would be the biggest upgrade, but there are a number of players who could give New York superior production at the hot corner.

The bullpen has been a mess outside of Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. Injuries to Mark Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz haven't helped things, but the Yankees would likely need to add two high-quality middle relievers to turn this weakness into a strength. That's a big enough ask at the deadline absent of the other things the Yankees need to accomplish.

Finally, the starting rotation is a major concern for Boone and his staff. Luis Gil's return can help give the group a boost, but Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt's major injuries might be too much for New York to overcome this season.

It's possible Cashman is right in his assessment that this is not the time for the Yankees to push all of their prospect trade chips in to go for glory.

So what should Cashman and the Yankees do instead?

Expect Cashman to scour the trade market for deals that can help the Yankees make the postseason this year and better position them for title contention in 2026. That sentence won't make fans of the storied franchise happy, but it's a logical path for the front office to take.

Finding a quality addition for the starting rotation should remain a priority. Cole likely won't be ready for Opening Day and Schmidt might miss all of next season. Adding an established veteran at a reasonable salary who can occupy a spot in the middle of the rotation next year would be solid roster planning for the Yankees.

Third base would remain a priority but finding a low-cost option for multiple years would be the strategy. That would rule out a rental like Suárez. Ke'Bryan Hayes might be a more palatable option for the Yankees if the Pirates are looking to offload his salary.

Adding any sort of high-priced bullpen arm would also be off the table for the Yankees in the next week. Giving up a serious prospect for a position group that's so volatile would be a poor decision for New York. Instead, Cashman could look to find a reclamation project in the same way he found Tim Hill last season.

Are the Yankees giving up on this season?

Cashman's decision to hold on to Lombard Jr. and Jones sends a clear signal that the franchise does not believe this is the right time to go for it. That's a sobering reality for fans starved of championship glory but it's an accurate statement on just how far the Yankees are away from being an elite team.