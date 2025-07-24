Yankees have the perfect piece to lure Dylan Cease away from the Padres

The San Diego Padres appear willing to trade Dylan Cease, whose contract expires at season's end. It has been a rocky campaign for the 29-year-old fireballer, but few MLB pitchers peak higher than than he does. He is also extremely durable, which should keep his value fairly high — even as a rental.

Among the obvious suitors are the New York Yankees, who could use another high-leverage ace behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon with Gerrit Cole out of commission. Even if Cease isn't a long-term piece, the Yankees need all the help they can get with Toronto and Boston surging in the division.

While San Diego could've received an absolute haul for Cease a few months ago, the limited nature of his contract (plus some subpar production this season) means he can probably be had for pennies on the dollar. He will still field a hearty return package, of course, but teams won't need to break the bank. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that San Diego wants to fill other roster needs with the Cease trade.

That is where the Yankees hold a potentially seismic advantage.

Yankees have secret weapon in potential Dylan Cease trade sweepstakes

The Padres were among the teams to express trade interest in Yankees backup catcher J.C. Escarra last offseason. New York ultimately kept Escarra, a 30-year-old rookie with stellar defensive chops, but San Diego's "other roster needs" are bound to include the catcher position. Martín Maldonado remains beloved for his leadership qualities and pitcher whispering, but he's truly horrendous at the plate.

It's hard for a catcher to mesh with a new pitching staff midseason, but Escarra has the intangibles and IQ to make it happen. He's not anything special at the plate — .659 OPS and two home runs in 80 at-bats this season — but Escarra is comfortably better than Maldonado. He's also in the pre-arbitration stage of his contract for a couple more years, so he's a potential long-term solution for San Diego.

Escarra probably doesn't get the Yankees Cease in a one-for-one swap, but using him as the centerpiece of a broader package, perhaps alongside an MLB-ready outfielder, could do the trick.

Yankees should be careful not to overspend on Dylan Cease

With Austin Wells expected to play catcher in New York for a long time, the Yankees can afford to part with Escarra for Cease. That said, the price threatens to balloon dangerously as more teams get involved in the coming days. Cease is a thrilling talent and a real ceiling-raiser, but the Yankees need to be careful not to overspend.

Here's the simple truth of the situation. This has been Cease's worst campaign to date, with a 4.64 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 20 starts. He's also a free agent in a few months. He has gotten off to slow starts and finished strong before, but Cease's durability and upside are often offset by these wonky lulls. Here are his last four seasons by ERA — 2.20 to 4.58 to 3.47 to 4.64 (as of this writing). He has effectively alternated between two top-four Cy Young finishes and two duds.

If the pattern continues, Cease will be throwing daggers again in 2026. But would he still be in a Yankees uniform? New York will expect Cole back at some point next season. He and Fried are two of the highest-paid pitchers in MLB; will the Yankees also saddle Cease with a significant long-term contract, wrapping up three quarters of a billion dollars in three pitchers? I'm skeptical.

So, while Cease is a worthwhile rental, the Yankees must tread carefully.