Yankees optioning Anthony Volpe indicates Aaron Boone has taken a step forward

Aaron Boone has gone to great lengths to protect shortstop Anthony Volpe's psyche ever since he made his debut with the New York Yankees. Fortunately for the team with the best record in the American League, it now appears their manager is taking a more balanced view of the young infielder.

Volpe started the year on the Injured List, but Sunday marked the end of his rehabilitation period. That left Boone and New York's front office with a big decision on their hands. They either needed to call Volpe back to the Bronx or option him to the minors to make sure he continued to get regular at-bats to aid his development. News broke on Sunday afternoon that Volpe would be staying in the minors rather than rejoining the big league club as previously planned.

Jose Caballero's play made the Yankees' decision with Volpe easier

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The obvious challenge with bringing him back to the big leagues is that Jose Caballero has seized his opportunity to take control of the shortstop position in Volpe's absence. In particular, the 29-year-old has aided the Yankees' pitching staff by being one of the most valuable defensive shortstops in baseball. That stellar glove work gives the pitching staff a lot more production than they enjoyed from Volpe last season.

On the surface, Caballero's offensive numbers are similarly impressive. The underlying offensive statistics don't bode well for him moving forward, but his bat isn't weak enough to cancel out the clear value he's providing on defense. Based purely on facts, Caballero has been significantly better for the Yankees this year compared to Volpe's production in 2025.

What does the Anthony Volpe decision mean for Aaron Boone?

Previously, Volpe has been something of a sacred cow for Boone. He's repeatedly articulated his belief that he is the Yankees' shortstop of the present and future even when he's struggled mightily at the major league level. Boone's insistence on Volpe's status often defied what many fans believed to be a rational view on the young infielder.

At the very least, the decision to leave Volpe in the minors shows Boone is willing to show more flexibility than he has in previous seasons. He may still believe that Volpe will overtake Caballero at some point this season. The fact that he isn't rushing Volpe to overtake the veteran is a sign of growth for a manager who's appeared to be overly set in his ways.

No matter how you slice it, it's a good thing for the Yankees. Boone excels in his man-management, but the organization cannot afford for him to lean too heavily on hunches in the face of cold, hard facts. His willingness to go with the analytics in the Volpe-Caballero battle bodes well for the Yankees in the future. It's a new day in the Bronx, and it comes in the form of a shortstop that wasn't supposed to be the team's starter.