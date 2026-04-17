Yankees or Red Sox: Which AL East rival fan base has it worse amid brutal starts?

Just as no one predicted — neither the Boston Red Sox nor New York Yankees lead the AL East nearly 20 games into the 2026 season. The Yankees are 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays at 10-9 while Boston sits at the bottom of the division standings with a disappointing 7-11 record.

Obviously the season is still young and a lot can change from now until October, however, both of these clubs have consistently displayed tendencies that has raised some concern within their respected fan bases. So of these two struggling historic franchises, who has the right to panic more?

The Red Sox have valid concerns

We know that the passionate fans of Boston tend to overreact a bit when it comes to their beloved teams' struggles but they may actually have valid concerns so far in 2026. Falling four games back already in a loaded division is more concerning than it seems.

Boston currently sits 16th in runs scored per game at 4.28 and has a team batting average below .240. Combine these offensive statistics with the fact the Red Sox rank 25th in team ERA (4.55) and you get a recipe for disaster for a team that is expected to be in the middle of playoff contention.

Boston's starting staff is lead by Garrett Crochet but the All-Star lefty had an atrocious start last time out and could be dealing with fatigue that could effect his performance moving forward. It feels like the only hope for the Red Sox to truly turn things around is to get hot with the bats but the deeper they fall in the standings and more they keep pressing, the less likely this is. Boston seems to be in a much more difficult spot than the Yankees.

Yankees are concerned, not panicked

The fact of the matter is, the Yankees have a much deeper squad than the Boston Red Sox. The amount of power in Aaron Boone's every day lineup and a starting staff led by Max Fried makes it easier to sleep at night for Yankees fans.

Obviously, just one game over .500 at this point in the season is less than ideal but the depth on their roster makes it more likely that the Bronx Bombers can get hot and go on a 10-game winning streak at any point this season.

The inconsistency of the Yankees offense and questionable base-running (yet again) has been the biggest reasons New York has started the 2026 season a little slow. They still rank in the top 10 in all of baseball in team ERA and are 13th in runs scored.

This offense of big sluggers like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Ben Rice is simply far too talented to struggle across an entire 162-game stretch. Yankees fans most certainly have the right to be concerned, but should not panic. It is only a matter of time before we see them back in the AL East division lead.

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