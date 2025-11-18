Yankees' PR machine already working hard to oversell prized trade chip

The New York Yankees are steaming towards Opening Day of the 2026 season without a clear idea of how their starting outfield will line up. Spencer Jones is one prospect that GM Brian Cashman is working hard to talk up before Spring Training commences.

In theory, the Yankees could really benefit from the 24-year-old stepping up to seize a starting spot in the Bronx. The franchise spent a first round pick on Jones back in the 2022 MLB Draft with the expectation that he could become an above-average regular. The former Vanderbilt star possesses an impressive combination of power and speed that has some fans dreaming that he can become the next Aaron Judge.

GM Brian Cashman's comments on Jones ahead of this year's Winter Meetings only heightened fan excitement over the outfielder's near-term future. He insists that Jones will enter Spring Training with a chance to earn a starting spot in manager Aaron Boone's lineup. Cashman even went so far as to say that Jones might have reached the bigs in 2025 if he played for a franchise with a less populous group of outfielders.

But does Spencer Jones have a real chance of starting for the Yankees next year?

Cashman is doing the right thing by talking up Jones ahead of Spring Training, but that does not mean his comments are genuine. Instead, this appears to be a concerted effort by the Yankees' front office technician to boost Jones' status as a trade chip before the Hot Stove truly heats up.

Jones' elite skills can tantalize even the most skeptical talent evalator. The problem for Jones is that he lacks one, specific skill the Yankees need more of inside their starting lineup. The 6-foot-6 outfielder simply does not make enough contact to earn meaningful playing time for the Yankees in 2026.

Jones posted a 35% strikeout rate against minor league pitching last year. To put that statistic into context, no Yankee regular posted a higher number at the major league level. The prospect's numbers against left-handed pitching are also a major cause for concern. He only batted .189/.318/.344 against minor league southpaws in 2025. It's hard to expect Jones to improve his contact rate or performance against left-handers at the major league level in 2026.

Why is Brian Cashman talking so positively about Spencer Jones?

New York Yankees OF Spencer Jones | Brace Hemmelgarn/GettyImages

The Yankees correctly understand that this offseason represents a now-or-never moment for Jones with the franchise. He's a 24-year-old outfielder who's already soaked up a big chunk of at-bats at Triple-A. This is the year when he needs to step up to the major league level and show he has what it takes to be an above-average regular.

Jones does not profile to be that sort of player for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations. At best, he might be able to occupy a spot on the team's big league roster as a fourth outfielder. That's the wrong choice for his long-term development.

The most prudent path ahead for New York is to find a trade partner that believes Jones can beat the odds and fix his profound weaknesses. It makes perfect sense for the Yankees to build up their flawed prospect in the press before they really engage in trade talks. Cashman and the team's public relations team are working to leverage their media might to draw up as much interest as possible in Jones before he takes another swing in pinstripes.

The more interesting question the Yankees need to answer is what they'll be willing to accept for Jones in any potential trade. The best they might be able to realistically hope for is to flip him for a bullpen arm who can help them win games in high-leverage situations. The other realistic option for the Yankees would be to trade Jones for another prospect who might have a better chance of helping the big league team in a later season.

No matter what, the idea that Spencer Jones is going to start for the Yankees in 2026 is nothing more than fiction. Cashman can talk him up all he likes, but no one should believe the team's attempt to control the media narrative about the overhyped prospect.