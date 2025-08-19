Yankees-Rays start time: Rain delay updates from George M. Steinbrenner Field

The New York Yankees return from their off-day for an important stretch of the season. The Yankees watched their main rivals in the playoff chase lose on Monday, putting them in a three-way tie with the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card chase.

The Yankees need to take advantage of it, as they need to improve their record against AL East rivals. They have their chance starting on Tuesday when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the start of a two-game series before facing the Red Sox over the weekend.

But Tuesday's game, originally slated to start at 7:35 p.m. ET from George M. Steinbrenner Field, was delayed due to rain in the Tampa area.

We have entered into a rain delay.



We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available! — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 19, 2025

Yankees-Rays start time: When will the rain delay end?

UPDATE (8:58 p.m. ET): The Rays announced that first pitch will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, while Shane Baz will take the mound for the Rays for the first pitch of the game.

Games in Tampa Bay normally didn't have rain delays to the roof of Tropicana Field. But the ballpark is out of commission due to damages suffered from Hurricane Milton last year. So, the Yankees allowed the Rays to use their spring training ballpark for the 2025 season.

Weather forecast for Yankees-Rays: How long will the rain last in Tampa?

According to AccuWeather, there is set to be showers throughout the night. There is a 46 percent chance of rain showers in the 8:00 p.m. ET hour, and it increases to 54 percent at 9:00 p.m. ET. However, the rain is expected to stop around 10:00 p.m. ET.