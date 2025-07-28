Yankees' replacement for Aaron Judge in the outfield is asking for trouble

The New York Yankees won't have Aaron Judge in the lineup for at least 10 days as he deals with an elbow injury. Fortunately, that injury isn't as serious as it could have been, limiting his absence to under two weeks. Eventually, when he can return, they plan to give him some games at DH as he gets back up to speed. Of course, that creates a problem: Giancarlo Stanton serves as DH and Aaron Boone would be loathe to take his bat out of the lineup. The apparent solution might just end up causing more problems.

Stanton was seen working out in right field on Monday ahead of New York's game against the Rays. He hasn't made an outfield appearance since 2023, but filling in there would allow the Yankees to have their cake and eat it too, with Stanton and Judge in the lineup during his DH stint.

But there's a reason Stanton hasn't played in the outfield for two seasons. He's been plagued by lower body injuries and he's picked up tennis elbow trouble since he narrowed his duties to DH alone. Sticking him in the outfield, where he will have to run and throw, feels like a recipe for disaster.

The Yankees already have one power hitter dealing with an elbow problem. Now they're going to risk another one exacerbating an existing issue?

Yankees are playing with fire putting Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield

Will Carroll of Under The Knife explained what kind of risk this might pose:

Putting Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield when Aaron Judge likely returns as a DH could warrant the need for a double cut-off with his elbow issues, says Will Carroll. pic.twitter.com/KRzNrJyIlH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 28, 2025

Boone has ruled out the possibility of playing Judge at first base instead. So they've backed themselves into a corner with only two options: Cut into Stanton's playing time by putting Judge at DH or play Stanton in the outfield and Judge at DH.

The first option isn't ideal, but I'd argue it's preferable to the predictable mess Stanton in right field is likely to become. The short term sacrifice over a couple of weeks not having Judge and Stanton in the lineup together is better than losing Stanton to another injury. That's not even factoring in the possibility that Stanton straight up can't effectively play positionally anymore. That's still a question with its own consequences.

There are other options to play in the outfield while Judge recovers, including Jasson Dominguez. But those don't seem to be front of mind.

The Yankees are in a tough position and there aren't really any perfect solutions. Still, I'm fully prepared to say 'told you so' when this plan leads to disaster.