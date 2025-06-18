Yankees scoreless inning streak threatens a franchise record

The New York Yankees are on the verge of making history nobody could've possibly anticipated. They were shut out for a third straight game, this time by the Los Angeles Angels, pushing their runless drought to 29 innings, an unfathomable number.

Yankees runs scored, past 29 innings:



0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0



5 straight losses. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 18, 2025

Every team goes through slumps at the plate, but this is three full games and two extra innings in which the Yankees haven't scored a single run. Aaron Judge is healthy, Cody Bellinger is healthy, and the Yankees even got Giancarlo Stanton back. That hasn't mattered. New York has looked as befuddled as they have at the plate in recent memory.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

What is the longest scoreless innings streak in Yankees history?

The Yankees slumping to this extent raises the question of what the longest scoreless inning streak is for this historic franchise. The answer, revealed by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, is shocking. It's 37 in 1908.

The Angels shut out the Yankees tonight, 4-0.



If the Yankees get shut out tomorrow, they will set a new franchise record of scoreless innings with 38. The current record is 37, set by the Highlanders in 1908. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 18, 2025

What makes this streak so unfathomable is it's not as if they're facing high-end pitching. Brayan Bello, a decent back-end starter, pitched against them on Sunday. Jose Soriano, a pitcher who gave up seven runs in 3.2 innings at Fenway Park just two outings prior, threw seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on Monday. On Tuesday, Kyle Hendricks, a 35-year-old whose 5.20 ERA was the second-highest among qualified pitchers, threw six shutout innings and struck out nine batters.

The Yankees performing like this not only has them close to making the wrong kind of franchise history, but they're not far off from making MLB history that they want no part of.

What is the longest scoreless innings streak in MLB history?

The major league record for the longest scoreless innings streak in MLB history is 48, set by the Philadelphia Athletics in 1906 and later tied by the Chicago Cubs in 1968. As crazy as a 38-inning runless drought is, a 48-inning drought feels just impossible. That'd be five straight nine-inning games plus three additional innings without a single run.

The 48-inning mark being the record means that the Yankees are two shutouts and one additional inning away from tying the record. One more would give them the record all by themselves. It sounds impossible. It'd mean the Yankees, a team loaded with offensive talent, would get shut out for five games in a row. The longer this streak extends, though, the more likely it becomes.

Who do the Yankees play next?

The streak extending this far has MLB fans wondering who is next on the docket for New York. Here's a look at the Yankees' upcoming schedule.

Date/Time Opponent Probable Starter Wednesday, June 18, 7:05 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels Jack Kochanowicz Thursday, June 19, 1:05 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels Tyler Anderson Friday, June 20, 7:05 p.m. ET Baltimore Orioles Tomoyuki Sugano

The pitchers the Yankees are set to face are far from headliners. Jack Kochanowicz has the highest ERA among all qualifiers. Tyler Anderson has a 7.28 ERA in his last six starts. Tomoyuki Sugano is the best of the bunch, but even he has an ERA of 4.28 in his last five starts.

As we've seen throughout this streak, though, the quality of the pitching hasn't mattered. The Yankees are simply lost at the plate. They'll eventually break out, they're too talented not to, but when it happens remains to be seen. Yankees fans obviously hope it's sooner rather than later.