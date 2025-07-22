Yankees’ top prospect sees the trade rumors, but prefers to stay in New York

However you may feel about New York Yankees top prospect Spencer Jones’ big-league future, at least you can’t accuse him of being ignorant.

Jones, a unanimous top-3 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system, could have a new home within the coming days. The Yankees desperately need to upgrade their roster, with a third baseman and the starting rotation among the team’s most glaring needs. It’s not unreasonable to believe the Yankees could add Jones or shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a potential blockbuster.

A top prospect publicly demanding a trade is unheard of, especially in baseball. However, minor-leaguers typically tend not to offer much when asked about trade rumors or online trade proposals.

On the other hand, Jones is trying to have fun where he can. The 24-year-old outfielder told The Athletic that his friends have sent him memes and social media posts, one suggesting that Jones learn to “speak desert” if he’s traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Laughs aside, Jones made it clear that he wants to stay with the Yankees. We wouldn’t fault the Yankees for wanting to keep their 2022 first-round pick, who currently leads the minor leagues with 26 home runs.

“I think the way things have worked out this year is just a product of me being more comfortable within myself to flow naturally,” Jones said.

Yankees top prospect Spencer Jones is RAKING since being called up to Triple-A:



16 G, .426 AVG, 10 HR, 1.422 OPS 😳 pic.twitter.com/dHueus2NwG — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2025

“I’m not worried about what the stance looks like or what anything else looks like,” Jones added, referencing various mechanics changes he’s made in recent years. “I’m just feeling good playing baseball.”

Should the Yankees trade Spencer Jones this summer?

If the Yankees intend to consider trading Jones, they must ask themselves if the return is truly worth it. What sounds obvious at first glance is a difficult decision in front offices, especially during a heated playoff race.

Jones has already hit 10 homers with 20 RBIs and a 1.422 OPS in 16 Triple-A games. However, he’s also struck out 91 times in 287 minor-league plate appearances this season.

The Yankees need to find a healthy balance in any potential Jones trade. For example, Jones makes sense in a theoretical Paul Skenes trade, though the Pirates continue to insist they won’t part ways with the two-time All-Star. Conversely, the Yankees obviously (we assume) wouldn’t trade Jones to the Angels for veteran starter Kyle Hendricks, an older pitcher slated to hit free agency this offseason.

Jones’ Arizona comments are a nod to the Yankees’ recent links to various Diamondbacks players, including third baseman Eugenio Suárez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. All are slated to hit free agency this offseason, which raises significant questions about including Jones in a trade for multiple rentals.

At the same time, the Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009, and they’ve only captured two pennants since the start of 2004. Some might argue that a championship would justify trading Jones, even if he becomes baseball’s next superstar.