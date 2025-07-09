Yankees vs. Mariners restart time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Yankee Stadium

UPDATE: The game is back underway. Woohoo!

I don't want to belabor the point... but if every team followed the Mariners' lead and installed a retractable roof on their stadium, we would never have to deal with rain delays. Alas, every team does not have a roof, so the Yankees vs. Mariners game is currently in a rain delay from Yankee Stadium, tied 0-0 in the top of the 5th inning. Logan Gilbert and Will Warren were both dealing, and will now likely have to come out of the game. Seattle has runners on first and third when / if the game starts back up tonight.

UPDATED Yankees vs. Mariners restart time

The game is back underway! There wasn't much of a runway; the teams saw the weather lightening up and said "let's get to it." So ball is being played!

New York City weather forecast

Right now... rain. And a severe thunderstorm watch, for good measure! There's over a 90 percent chance of rain in the area until about 9 PM, but the storms should clear out a little before 10 PM ET. It looks like the two AL Wild Card hopefuls will be able to finish this game, which is the first of a three-game series in the Bronx.

It'll likely be a bullpen battle the rest of the way. New York used four bullpen arms yesterday, but Seattle had a day off, so they might have a slight advantage if this becomes a war of atrition.

