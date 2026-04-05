Yankees vs Marlins rain delay: Start time finally revealed from the Bronx

The weather forecast predicts persistent rain until at least 4 pm, leaving fans and teams in suspense about the game's start time.

The New York Yankees aimed to sweep the Miami Marlins on Sunday, April 5 at 1:05 pm ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees and Marlins were expected to start play around 1:05pm ET, but mother nature had other plans. It's April in New York, which means there is bound to be a lot of rain. That's part of the problem with asking the Mets and Yankees to host home games early in the season, but I digress. There was a significant rain delay in the Bronx – and for good reason – but the bad weather is finally starting to let up. Per the Yankees the game is expected to restart around 5:10pm ET.

Please be advised, today's game is scheduled to start at approximately 5:10 PM. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 5, 2026

Yankees vs Marlins rain delay updates and start time

Game: Yankees vs Marlins

Date: April 5, 2026

Scheduled start time: 1:05 pm ET

Delayed start time: 5:10pm ET

It's April in New York, which means both the Yankees and Mets will be subject to rain delays, as is typically the case early in the season. A quick weather.com search reveals that rain is expected to stay in the area through at least 4pm before eventually making way for cloudy skies.

Yankees vs Marlins weather report: When will the rain stop in the Bronx?

The weather report doesn't look ideal for baseball in New York City on Sunday, especially for a day game. There's at least a 60 percent chance of rain through the 4pm ET hour.

Hour Chance of rain 1pm 90 2pm 92 3pm 100 4pm 71 5pm 16

Finally, around 4:30pm ET, the Yankees announced there was a restart time of just after 5:10. That means both teams waited around for four hours, thus the starting pitchers could be on pitch limits (if they're allowed to start at all). But considering it's the final day of the series and this is an interleague set, it's important to get the game in at all cost.

Play ball!