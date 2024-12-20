MLS rumors: Almiron to Charlotte, Klich to Atlanta, Campana joins New England
- Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron linked with Charlotte FC
- Mateusz Klich is set to join Atlanta United from D.C. United
- Forward Leo Campana joins the New England Revolution
MLS rumors: Miguel Almiron to Charlotte FC
Miguel Almiron was the poster boy for MLS as a division that develops players rather than a retirement home. He starred for Atalanta United - where he won MLS Cup - before moving to Newcastle United for £21 million in 2019.
Almiron has been a valuable player for Newcastle. However, this season, he has made just six Premier League appearances and it could be time for him to return to MLS. According to GIVEMESPORT, "Charlotte FC remain in talks to sign Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United this winter."
The winger was linked with Charlotte last summer, and the Saudi Pro League has also been mentioned as a possible destination for Almiron. Dean Smith's Charlotte roster already includes former Premier League players Tim Ream and Ashley Westwood.
Mateusz Klich to Atlanta United
Mateusz Klich has been a key player for D.C. United in recent seasons. However, the former Poland International now looks set to switch MLS clubs.
GIVEMESPORT has reported that "Atlanta United are finalizing a deal to acquire midfielder Mateusz Klich from D.C. United."
Atlanta notably knocked out Inter Miami in the MLS playoffs this year. However, they then went on to lose to Orlando City in the conference semi-finals.
Leo Campana joins the New England Revolution
Leo Campana was used by Inter Miami as a backup center-forward for Luis Suarez last season. However, he still managed eight goals in 28 MLS regular season games.
The Ecuadorian has now left the Herons to join the New England Revolution. Speaking to the Revs' official website, Campana said: "I am thrilled to join the New England Revolution and can’t wait to give my all for this incredible club. I’m looking forward to connecting with the fans and chasing success together."
The Revs finished 14th in the Eastern Conference this year. However, with Campana now on their roster, they will have a much greater chance of making the playoffs.