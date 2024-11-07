MLS rumors: Curtin out, Arena joins San Jose, Herrera to depart
MLS rumors: Philadelphia Union part with head coach Jim Curtin
Jim Curtin's 10-year tenure as the head coach of the Philadelphia Union has come to an end. The Union have parted with Curtin after they failed to make playoffs in MLS this year.
Jay Sugarman, Philadelphia Union's principal owner, said on the club's official website, "This has been a difficult decision due in part to the immense gratitude and respect we have for him. We have no doubt he’ll find great success in his future coaching endeavors."
Curtin won the Supporters Shield in 2020 and got to the MLS Cup final in 2022 — where they lost to a Gareth Bale-inspired Los Angeles FC. His Union side were also U.S. Open Cup runners-up three times.
It remains to be seen what Curtin will do next. He is only 45 and will no doubt get another MLS job in the future. His reputation is high, and he has even been linked with taking over the USMNT in the past.
His next role could come soon as Tom Bogert posted on X: "Curtin turned down the opportunity to interview with Atlanta United at the beginning of their coaching search, as I reported last month. Atlanta still haven't hired a new manager. Will Curtin be in the mix or is it too late?"
Bruce Arena joins the San Jose Earthquakes
Bruce Arena resigned as the New England Revolution head coach under controversial circumstances. However, he is back in MLS as the new head coach and sporting director of the San Jose Earthquakes.
Arena told the Earthquakes' official website, "There’s a lot of potential with the club, and I am looking forward to working with everyone here to unlock that potential and get back to winning ways."
Having won the MLS Cup twice with D.C. United and three times with the Los Angeles Galaxy, San Jose are getting one of the best American coaches of all time in Arena. The Earthquakes finished bottom of the Western Conference this year, so with Arena in charge, the only way is up.
Hector Herrera to leave the Houston Dynamo
Hector Herrera is Houston Dynamo's captain but he is now set to leave the club. He played 22 times in the MLS regular season this year but did miss parts of the campaign due to injury. His last game for the Dynamo saw him sent off against the Seattle Sounders in the playoffs.
The club announced on their official website that it had "declined" to exercise Herrera's contract option.
Herrera is now 34 and has had a fantastic career that has seen him play European soccer with Porto and Atletico Madrid. The midfielder also played 105 times for Mexico.