MLS rumors, Martino leaves, Denkey to join Cincinnati, Vieria joins Genoa
- Head coach Tata Martino leaves Inter Miami
- Forward Kevin Denkey to join FC Cincinnati
- Patrick Vieira becomes Genoa CFC's boss
MLS rumors: Tata Martino leaves Inter Miami
Tata Martino won the Supporters Shield with Inter Miami this year. However, his side failed to win MLS Cup as they were knocked out in the playoffs by Atlanta United. The head coach has now surprisingly left the club.
GIVEMESPORT reported that "Martino has decided to leave for personal reasons, despite having another year left on his current contract."
Martino took over from Phil Neville last year and made an instant impact by winning Leagues Cup. Miami would not have expected him to leave and needs to find the right coach to take over their star-studded side. Miami's roster includes Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.
Forward Kevin Denkey to join FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati have broken the MLS transfer record with a trade for Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge. The record was previously held by Atlanta United — who bought Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield for a reported $16.
Tom Bogert posted on X, "Cincinnati have completed a deal to sign Togo int'l forward Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge. The fee is $16.2m, setting a new league-record."
Denkey is 23 years old and has scored seven times in 13 games this season in the Jupiler Pro League. It seems like a sideways step for him to go to MLS at such a young age.
Patrick Vieira to become Genoa's new boss
Atlanta United was rumored to be the next stop for Patrick Vieira on his managerial journey. However, the Five Stripes will now have to target another manager.
According to the Metro, "Vieira has become the new head coach of Genoa after the Serie A club sacked Alberto Gilardino."
Atlanta currently has Rob Valentino in interim charge of the side. He has done a good job knocking Inter Miami out of the playoffs. They face Orlando City in the Conference Semi-Finals this Sunday.
Vieria was previously the head coach of New York City FC. Since his spell in MLS, he has been working in Europe — at Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and now Genoa.