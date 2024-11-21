MLS rumors: Xavi to Miami, Nancy is Coach of the Year, Mata joins San Diego
- Xavi could be the next Inter Miami head coach
- Wilfried Nancy wins Coach of the Year Award
- Juan Mata becomes an owner of San Diego FC
MLS rumors: Xavi Hernandez to Inter Miami
Xavi Hernandez could reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami. However, this would not be on the soccer field as the former Barcelona player and manager could be Miami's next head coach.
The Mirror has reported that "David Beckham wants former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez to take over as Inter Miami's new head coach."
The Herons need a big character to replace Tata Martino in their dugout. Martino led Maimi to a Supporter's Shield victory, but they failed in the playoffs — losing to Atlanta United.
Xavi will have the gravitas to take charge of Miami's star-studded roster. He spent three years as Barca's manager and won La Liga but is now out of work. If Xavi is to become Miami's next head coach, then he will be tasked with winning MLS Cup. Otherwise, the Messi project will be deemed as a failure on the pitch.
Wilfried Nancy wins Coach of the Year Award
The winner of MLS Cup this year is still to be decided. However, the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Award has already been given to Wilfried Nancy.
Don Garber posted on X, "Congratulations to Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy, the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year! This year Wilfried led the Crew to a club record 66 points, a Leagues Cup victory, and a trip to the Concacaf Champions Cup final. A well-deserved honor for a remarkable leader!"
The Crew ultimately lost to the New York Red Bulls in the playoffs. However, Nancy's achievements will likely earn him a move to Europe one day.
Juan Mata joins San Diego FC
Juan Mata still plays professional soccer at Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League. However, this has not stopped the former Manchester United and Chelsea player from joining the ownership group at San Diego FC.
Speaking to San Diego's official website, Mata said: "Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth."
San Diego is joining MLS next year, and Mata will be expected to help recruit some big names to the club — just like David Beckham has done at Inter Miami. Hirving Lozano is already set to join San Diego in January. However, there are plenty of other big names Mata could help recruit from his illustrious playing career.