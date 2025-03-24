Do Monterrey Series games count as regular season for Boston Red Sox?

The Boston Red Sox will take part in the Monterrey Series on Monday and Tuesday, facing off against the Sultanes of the Mexican League (LMB) and the Mexican Pacific League (LMP).

The Red Sox face a number of questions this coming season, including how Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers will coexist, and if their new-look pitching staff led by ace Garrett Crochet will live up to expectations. Boston executive Craig Breslow added in a big way this winter, and Red Sox fans expect Alex Cora to field a postseason-caliber team as a result.

Boston's roster will also feature rookie Kristian Campbell, the No. 7-ranked prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline. Campbell will play second base for the Red Sox, with Bregman at third and Devers serving as the DH on most nights. The Red Sox decision meant the likes of Vaughn Grissom and David Hamilton, both of whom were competing with Campbell, will not get consistent playing time in Boston.

Who are the Sultanes de Monterrey, and why are they playing the Red Sox?

Sultanes de Monterrey were founded in 1939 and initially were sponsored by a beer company. Since then, they have won 10 league championships and 13 division championships. They play at Estadio Mobil Super, a venue MLB is familiar with as the stadium has hosted five MLB regular season games since 1991.

Sultanes has at least three players with MLB experience, including Raimel Tapia, who played for the Rockies and Blue Jays, veteran pitcher Manny Bañuelos, and infielder Esteban Quiroz, who spent some time in the Chicago Cubs organization.

The Red Sox are playing Sultanes in Mexico as part of the Monterrey Series, which features premiere MLB talent internationally.

Do the Red Sox Monterrey Series games count towards regular season schedule?

To put it simply, no, the Monterrey Series games do not count towards the regular season schedule. This should be obvious given the Red Sox are playing a team that is not in MLB. Thus, Boston will have 162 games remaining on their MLB schedule come Opening Day. There are also several prominent Red Sox not traveling with the team, including Devers and Bregman. Alex Cora would rather have both of these veterans – among others, surely – healthy and ready to go, providing younger players with the experience of a lifetime playing in a historic Mexican stadium.

How to watch and listen the Red Sox in MLB's Monterrey Series

The game should be televised on ESPN in Mexico and on Disney Plus for Red Sox fans in the United States. For those in the Boston area, you can watch the international series game on NESN, or listen on WEEI. To stream the game in a local market, NESN should be available on the NESN 360 app. First pitch is at 9:10pm ET in Boston, with Richard Fitts facing former big-leaguer Luis Cessa in the first game of the series.