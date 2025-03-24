Mookie Betts description of freak illness is downright terrifying

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already off to a 2-0 start to the season after sweeping the Chicago Cubs to the Tokyo Series. This all happened before Opening Day, which takes place this Thursday.

The Dodgers were able to win those two games without star Mookie Betts. The shortstop missed both games due to an illness, with hope that he would return for the Dodgers' next games against the Detroit Tigers. However, Betts was scratched for Sunday's spring training game against the Angels.

On Sunday, Betts revealed he lost nearly 20 pounds and currently weighs 157 pounds since getting sick. Betts detailed that he hasn't been able to hold down food since getting sick.

“My stomach is really aggravated, so it’s hard to eat. You can’t come to work and not eat. You know how I am, practicing every day,” Betts said, h/t True Blue LA. “Literally every time I fuel my body, I throw it up, and I don’t know what to do about it.”

Mookie Betts details illness that's holding him out of making Dodgers season debut

That's not great news, considering Betts has been sick for over a week, and doesn't appear to be getting any better. While Betts says he does feel good, he just can't hold food down.

When asked about potentially playing on Opening Day against the Tigers, Betts didn't have a definitive answer, saying that if he did so, he would be "playing uphill."

“It’s a tough question, because you go out there and play four innings and put your team at a deficit, and put yourself at a deficit,” Betts said, h/t True Blue LA. “You’re already playing uphill at 157 pounds, that’s way underweight. Playing uphill, I’m not saying I don’t want to do it. It’s just game one of the season. Do I really want to give myself an uphill battle? Sure, if it makes sense. That’s the question we really have to answer.”

Betts played in just 11 games this spring, where he recorded a .240 batting average, a .276 on-base percentage, a .360 slugging percentage, one home run, three RBI, three runs, and six hits in 25 at-bats.

It's really a matter of when Betts will be ready to go for the start of the 2025 season and the Dodgers' World Series title defense. But as of now, Betts isn't sure when he will make his season debut.