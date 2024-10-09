Mookie Betts got out of his playoff slump by getting sweet, sweet vengeance on Jurickson Profar
Mookie Betts is an incredible baseball player, but he's been far from his best in the postseason. Finally, in Game 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop hit paydirt.
Betts wasted no time logging his first hit in his last 23 postseason at-bats, smashing a ball into the left field stands.
It wasn't immediately clear that Jurickson Profar hadn't robbed him of that one though. The Padres left fielder reached over the low wall and had a chance at the ball. Betts even stopped his home run trot short thinking the ball had gone in the glove. Lucky for Betts and the Dodgers, it skimmed off the end of the glove.
If you watched Game 2, you might be having déjà vu watching that highlight. That's because Profar made a similar catch, reaching through the hands of Dodgers fans, to steal Bett's thunder on Sunday. Dodgers Stadium erupted in cheers while the lights flashed for the home run celebration before anyone realized that Profar had the ball.
That was a tough way to lose a home run, especially for a player who was going through such a long drought in the most important part of the season.
Mookie Betts beat Jurickson Profar on the second go around
The Dodgers need Betts to be on if they hope to do much of anything in the postseason. There was a chance that sweet swing was more fluke than slump-breaker. Betts proved that wasn't the case on his next at-bat. He blooped a single to center to load the bases in the top of the third.
So after going on an 0-for-22 run in the postseason stretching back to last season's NLDS, Betts went 2-for-2 with a home run in Game 3. That's an emphatic way to get back into it.
It initially looked like Betts' efforts might be wasted. The Padres dropped six runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead. However, Teoscar Hernandez put the Dodgers right back into it with a grand slam in the top of the third. Betts was one of the runners to score.