Mookie Betts silences critics for quiet postseason with dominant Game 4 outing for Dodgers
By Austin Owens
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has not been himself as of late. Going into Game 4 of the NLCS, Betts was a shocking 2 for his last 15. Even with the recent struggles Betts has faced, the Dodgers have continued to turn in impressive offensive performances.
On Thursday night, the New York Mets were hoping to give their fans a postseason win at Citi Field and even the series but instead, thanks to Mookie Betts coming out of his shell, the Dodgers offense went to the next level with a 10-2 victory.
Betts impressive performance in Game 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been good all season, including the playoffs thus far. However, good doesn't cut it to capture a World Series. For the Dodgers to reach the next level, they needed Mookie Betts to return to form. He did just that on Thursday night.
Betts went an impressive 4 for 6 at the dish with a lead-extending 2-run home run in the 6th inning and a total of 4 RBIs.
Witnessing a performance like this from Betts should be terrifying for the New York Mets. Behind a career night from Betts, the Dodgers now have a 3-1 lead in the NLCS, putting them one win away from the World Series.
If the New York Mets have ever needed some of their "Grimance mojo" it is now. Game 5 will be played at Citi Field on Friday with a start time of 5:08 ET. Even if the Mets are able to beat Jack Flaherty, Game 6 and 7 (if necessary) will return to Dodger Stadium. Look for Betts and the Dodgers to ride the momentum from Thursday night to a World Series appearance.