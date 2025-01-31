The most likely Russell Wilson free agent destination won't move the needle much
If Russell Wilson doesn't return to Pittsburgh in 2025, the most likely free agency destination for him seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only does Vegas desperately need a quarterback, but Pete Carroll was recently hired as the Raiders' new head coach. Carroll and Wilson spent 10 years in Seattle together and won one Super Bowl title in two appearances.
While Wilson has said contract talks have begun with the Steelers, nothing has come of it yet.
Russell Wilson isn't enough to save the Raiders
Wilson isn't the same quarterback that he used to be but can still bring value to the Raiders. He's highly experienced, has a Super Bowl title under his belt, and helped the Steelers get to the playoffs in 2024. The AFC West is already pretty stacked QB-wise with Patrick Mahomes II well on his way to his third Super Bowl win in a row and fourth overall, along with Chargers' Justin Herbert, and Broncos' Bo Nix leading their respective teams. Adding Wilson to the roster won't move the needle much for Las Vegas but would certainly be an upgrade over Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell.
When Wilson was traded away from the Seahawks, it indicated a fractured relationship between him and Coach Carroll as well as Seattle's general manager John Schneider. It's still not clear what drove Wilson out of Seattle, although many speculate it was his own ego. Wilson was traded to Denver in 2022 and spent two seasons there, undergoing a lot of scrutiny for his poor play, before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in 2024.
Carroll himself was asked about the speculation regarding the Raiders' possibility of signing Wilson. He responded, "It's so early, and we're just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces. We're not even putting them together yet, so I can't even say." If Wilson does end up in Vegas, it will speak volumes about the dynamic between Wilson and Carroll that's remained questionable since his trade to Denver.