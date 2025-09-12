Most MVPs in WNBA history: Where would A'ja Wilson rank if she wins again?

By almost any measure, 2024 ended as the best season of A'ja Wilson's remarkable career. She led the league in scoring, setting a league-record for most points in a season. She averaged a career-high 11.9 rebounds per game. She led the league in blocks, for the third season in a row, and capped it off with her third MVP award — it was hard to imagine her getting much better

But somehow, despite a slow start, she took things to another level in 2025 — another scoring crown, first player in league history to average 20 points and 10 rebounds more than once, finishing the season on a 16-game winning streak and putting herself squarely in the middle of the MVP race again.

The MVP race this season is incredibly tight. Napheesa Collier was the best player on the best team in the league and pulled off a 50/40/90 season. Alyssa Thomas changed teams and nearly averaged a triple-double with her best teammates in and out of the lineup. But Wilson is right there and if she does prevail over Thomas and Collier, it will be her fourth career MVP. Here's how that compares to the best players ever.

Who has won the most WNBA MVP Awards?

Player No. of MVPs Seasons Sheryl Swoopes 3 2000, 2002, 2005 Lisa Leslie 3 2001, 2004, 2006 Lauren Jackson 3 2003, 2007, 2010 A'ja Wilson 3 2020, 2022, 2024 Cynthia Cooper 2 1997, 1998 Candace Parker 2 2008, 2013 Elena Delle Donne 2 2015, 2019 Breanna Stewart 2 2018, 2023

That's right, if Wilson does come away with the MVP this season, it would give her the most of any player in WNBA history and four in the past six seasons — an unparalleled run of dominance. Over the past six seasons, she's averaged 22.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game, winning 74.3 percent of her games and two titles — potentially three, depending on how things work out over the next few weeks.

Wilson won't turn 30 until the middle of next season and is already building a resume as one of the greatest players in WNBA history. With at least a handful of prime seasons still in front of her, she's already in the top-20, all-time in rebounds, top-10 in blocks and 21st in scoring. Even one more season at the rate she's been producing for the past three could put her in the top-15 on the scoring list, passing players like Lisa Leslie, Lauren Jackson and Sylvia Fowles, and get her into the top-five all-time in blocks. She's won of just eight players to win Defensive Player of the Year twice, and one of just 21 players to make seven or more All-Star teams.

Basically, Wilson could retire tomorrow and cruise into the Hall-of-Fame. But if she keeps playing like this, she could mess around and find herself labeled the greatest player in league history.