Most points ever scored by a WNBA team in a single game

If you're currently watching the WNBA Saturday Showcase between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces, you're probably wondering what the W record for most points in a game is, and what the WNBA record for most 3-pointers in a game by one player is.

We have answers!

Most points scored by a team in a WNBA game

I'm not sure what happened in the third week of July 2010, but the Phoenix Mercury were going kind of crazy.

Firstly, the two highest-scoring games in league history happened in the same game! Phoenix beat Minnesota, 127-124, in 2OT, on July 24, 2010.

They both broke the record of 123 points that Phoenix had set two days earlier in a game against the Tulsa Shock (bring them back). Two of the three highest-scoring games in league history in back to back games is outrageous!

In order for Minnesota to break the Mercs' record, they'll need to score 60 points in the second half against Vegas. Doesn't seem too crazy after 67 in the first!

Team Date Points scored Phoenix Mercury 7/24/2010 127 Minnesota Lynx 7/24/2010 124 Phoenix Mercury 7/22/2010 123

Most 3-pointers made in a WNBA game

You don't have to go back to far to find the most recent example of a WNBA player hitting a record-tying nine 3-pointers in a game. Rhyne Howard did it last month!

Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Mitchell have all connected on nine 3s, too. No player has ever hit double-digit 3s in a single WNBA game... Maybe until today? Kayla McBride is currently 8 for 8 at halftime of the Lynx game, and this list will be updated accordingly.

Player Date 3-pointers made Rhyne Howard 6/13/2025 9 Arike Ogunbowale 9/1/2024 9 Jewell Loyd 7/11/2023 9 Kelsey Mitchell 9/8/2019 9

Aces season might be hitting rock bottom against Lynx

It feels like we've said this a few times this year, but when an article has to be published at halftime of a game that answers questions about record-breaking scoring days and that day is happening against your team... it's not good!

Las Vegas still has enough talent to compete for a WNBA title — and maybe in a month and a half we forget that we ever panicked about the state of this team. But for that to happen... they should stop getting down by 34 at halftime.