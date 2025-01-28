Most Super Bowl appearances and wins by a quarterback before turning 30
By Lior Lampert
If Patrick Mahomes retired today, he'd easily be enshrined in the NFL's Hall of Fame. But the wild part is that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is only 29 years old.
Since 2018, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to seven consecutive AFC Championship Games, including five conference titles and four Super Bowl appearances (three victories). He's achieved more in eight years as a pro than many could imagine in their wildest dreams, showing no signs of slowing down. If the superstar signal-caller maintains this pace, Canton won't be the only discussion surrounding him.
Should Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Big Game, they'd become the first team to three-peat in league history. The Chiefs would cement themselves as the greatest dynasty in football. Moreover, Mahomes would notably stand alone as the only quarterback with more than three Super Bowl wins before his 30th birthday. He'd even surpass legendary player-turned-announcer and minority Las Vegas Raiders owner Tom Brady's tally! Here's a list in case you don't believe me.
Most Super Bowl appearances and wins by a quarterback before turning 30
Name
Super Bowl Appearances
Super Bowl Wins
Patrick Mahomes
5*
3
Tom Brady
3
3
Troy Aikman
3
3
Ben Roethlisberger
3
2
John Elway
3
0
Gary Kubiak
3
0
Bob Griese
3
2
Russell Wilson
2
1
Brett Favre
2
1
Joe Montana
2
2
Terry Bradshaw
2
2
Bold indicates Super Bowl LIX is Patrick Mahomes' fifth Super Bowl appearance before turning 30. Stats courtesy of StatMuse.com.
Mahomes' current career trajectory puts him in contention to challenge for Brady's "greatest of all time" (G.O.A.T.) title, a once unattainable feat. After punching his ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the former can accomplish something(s) the latter -- or any other passer -- has never done.
Ultimately, Brady retired with seven Super Bowl rings, so Mahomes still has plenty of work ahead of him to catch up. However, Kansas City's organizational centerpiece has already cleared/tied many other acclaimed members at his position.
But Brady isn't the only one. Dallas Cowboys icon Troy Aikman and Denver Broncos hero John Elway headline the list of renowned pre-30 quarterbacks with fewer Super Bowl trips/triumphs than Mahomes. It's remarkable to see how well the 2017 No. 10 overall pick has fared to this point of his career.
Because of Mahomes' excellence, his peers are experiencing a ringless generation. Gunslingers like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Joe Burrow haven't climbed the sport's highest mountain, thanks to his and Kansas City's dominance.