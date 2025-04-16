Motorsport schedule for week of Apr. 14: F1 in Jeddah, historic racing in NASCAR, WEC

Formula 1 completes its early leg of Middle-Eastern races this week, while NASCAR Cup Series has its lone weekend off this week, that doesn't mean there is no NASCAR at all.

Here's what to watch in racing for the upcoming week of April 14-20, 2025.

Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend (Fri. April 18 - Sun. April 20)

While teams probably don't love all the work that goes into a tripleheader, it's definitely great for the fans to have a third-straight weekend of F1 racing.

The grid heads to Jeddah, a purpose-built course that drives like a street track, which is loaded up with high-speed turns and unforgiving walls that make full commitment a necessity for victory.

The Saudi track is quite different than the four circuits we've seen so far, so teams might be coming in with some hope of closing gaps to their closest rivals.

Another night race in the Middle East means some slightly later start times for fans across the globe, with the grand prix getting going at 1 p.m. Eastern Time in the U.S. and 6 p.m. in the U.K.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Max Verstappen's incredible qualifying lap ends in tears (2021)

NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series: Rockingham (Fri. April 18-Sat. April 19)

After an absolute bore of a race at Bristol, it might be best that Cup has its lone week off at this point.

But this weekend still brings us NASCAR racing, and a return to a historic venue - Rockingham Speedway in North Carolina. The 1-mile, high-banked track has been not been active in NASCAR's top three series for a decade.

Trucks made two appearances in 2012-13 before "The Rock" disappeared again for a decade (the last two winners were Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne), while Xfinity's last time here was way back in 2004, where Jamie McMurray completed his fourth win in a row at the track.

Friday's Truck race gets going at 5 p.m. Eastern on FS1 in the U.S., and Xfinity goes green at 4 p.m. on the CW.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Steve Park delivers a win for Dale Earnhardt Incorporated a week after his tragic death

WEC: 6 Hours of Imola (Fri. April 18 - Sun. April 20)

The World Endurance Championship is back on the road after a nearly two-month absence as the build up to Le Mans begins.

Practice begins Friday, with qualifying and Hyperpole sessions on Saturday, and the 6-hour endurance challenge Sunday. The race starts at 1 p.m. local time, meaning a noon start in the U.K. and a 7 a.m. start on the East Coast U.S.

Big names in the field include Kevin Magnussen driving for BMW, Sebastian Buemi in one Toyota entry, and Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries in another. Mick Schumacher drives for Alpine, Jenson Button/Sebastian Bourdais for Cadillac, Antonio Giovinazzi for Ferrari, Robert Kubica for AF Corse and Paul di Resta/Jean-Eric Vergne for Peugeot.

The list of places to watch can be found here, but many fans can likely find the race on the streaming service Max if they have a subscription.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Ferraris battle in the 2024 race