What motorsports are on this week? Busy racing slate offers F1, NASCAR, IndyCar and more

Got a quiet weekend coming up? Well luckily, there is a lot of racing to watch Friday through Sunday in the U.S. and across the world.

Here's what to watch in motorsports for April 11-13, 2025.

Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (Fri. April 11 - Sun. April 13)

Formula 1 returns to the track that was the season opener from 2021-24. While the fanfare around it pales in comparison to Australia and Japan, the Sakhir circuit tends to produce decent racing.

Max Verstappen will need to finish ahead of Lando Norris in any fashion to take the points lead after the middle part of a tripleheader.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc go toe-to-toe in 2022 opener

NASCAR: Bristol Motor Speedway (Fri. April 11 - Sun. April 13)

While short track racing isn't quite what it once was, a trip to Bristol, Tennessee is always worth a watch for NASCAR's top series.

The Craftsman Truck Series race Friday night, the Xfinity Series goes green Saturday evening, while the Cup Series fires off for a 3 p.m. ET start time.

Denny Hamlin is going for back-to-back-to-back wins - something his Gibbs teammate Christopher Bell accomplished last month.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Carl Edwards and Kyle Busch battle for the win in 2008.

IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Sat. April 12 - Sun. April 13)

IndyCar returns from a three-week lull to take on one of the world's most iconic street circuits in Long Beach, California.

Alex Palou, winner of three of the last four championships, is on course for another title, as the lone winner through two races.

Palou's teammate Scott Dixon is the defending winner.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Bryan Herta vs. Alex Zanardi in 1998

IMSA: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Sun. April 13)

IMSA takes its first spin at a non-endurance race when the series hits Long Beach to support the IndyCar weekend.

The series, which new fans will best know from the 24 Hours of Daytona, includes an impressive lineup of talent. This weekend is a bit quieter, but notable names entered this weekend include Felipe Nasr, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist and Robert Wickens.

Formula E: Miami ePrix (Sat. April 12)

The electric version of Formula 1 is back on track after a brutal two-month layoff. Many fans blow off the series, but if often produces a better on-track product than F1.

And the intrigue is heightened this weekend, as Formula E debuts at Homestead-Miami's road course.

After Miami, the Formula E season heats up with consistent races, starting at Monaco, then in China and Japan.

The Formula E roster is a who's who of former F1/F2 talents: Jean-Éric Vergne, Pascal Wehrlein, Nyck de Vries, Stoffel Vandoorne, Sébastien Buemi and more. Oliver Rowland leads the standings coming into the weekend.

MotoGP: Qatar (Fri. April 11 - Sun. April 13)

MotoGP heads to Lusail for fourth round of 2025 starting on Friday.

Marc Marquez has swept all pole positions thus far this season, but a costly crash kept him from top step of the podium in Austin, Texas two weeks ago. Now, his brother Alex is at the top of the standings.