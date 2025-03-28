The motorsports world reacts to Liam Lawson's Red Bull demotion after 2 races

Thursday brought confirmation of the unprecedented news that Liam Lawson would be dropped from Red Bull and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after just two races.

The team, with a history of midseason switches, moved Lawson to Racing Bulls, their B team, while Tsunoda was added to Red Bull's lineup next to four-time champion Max Verstappen. Lawson netted zero points and qualified no greater than third-to-last in three tries.

With the awkwardness of the news and the fact it was a step up for another driver on grid, there wasn't a ton of commentary from active F1 driver.

Here's how the racing world reacted to the massive switch.

Red Bull

Liam Lawson

In what can only be seen as a sad post, Lawson talked about achieving his "dream" by racing for Red Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda

Tsunoda kept it short in his first comments ahead of his homecoming and Red Bull debut next week.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

The controversial Christian Horner added that "We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly."

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko

The outspoken advisor for Red Bull told Austrian outlet OE24, "...under the increased pressure, [Lawson] couldn't deliver, right from the first day in Australia. Then he went into a downward spiral. It's like a battered boxer; it's very difficult to get out of it. In that sense, it was a mistake."

"I really hope you gone do a fantastic job. He deserves to be in F1 💪💪💪👍" Jos Verstappen on Lawson's post

Max Verstappen's often outspoken father provided a hopeful message for his son's ex-teammate.

"Looking sharp" Pierre Gasly on Instagram

Gasly's former teammate and close friend was excited to see Tsunoda put on the suit that he once wore.

Isack Hadjar

Hadjar only had two races alongside Tsunoda, but the duo seemed to gel well.

Scott McLaughlin

Here’s a take that you didn’t ask for. 2 tracks they gave Liam in that car, that he hadn’t been to before. Finally heads to Suzuka where perhaps he knows that track more than most on the calendar due to racing in Japan etc. But get’s axed before it. It’s a cruel sport, but I… — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) March 27, 2025

The fellow Kiwi, three-time Supercars champ and current IndyCar driver is of the opinion that the demotion wasn't fair.

Shane van Gisbergen (on Instagram)

"Prove em wrong" Shane van Gisbergen on Lawson's IG post

Another driver 3-time Supercars champ and New Zealand native offered his take, this time it was NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen, commenting on Lawson's Instagram.

Will Buxton

Red Bull’s talk of their “duty of care” is laughable. You either believe in the driver you’ve signed and give them support or you don’t. They’ve played fast and loose with driver careers for decades but this is a new low. 2 races is insane. Good luck Yuki. You’re gonna need it. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) March 27, 2025

The former F1 presenter joined in the chorus of disbelief in Red Bull's decision.

Former Caterham F1 driver, Dutch TV presenter Giedo van der Garde

The Dutch driver says Red Bull crushed Lawson's spirit and encouragee him to "prove them wrong."

Former Red Bull F1 driver Robert Doornbos

Doornbos stepped in to finish the season's final three races at Red Bull in 2006 ... meaning he was at the team for one more race than Lawson.

The Dutch driver said Lawson is "fast and talented" but also hit him with an excruciating joke about his short tenure at the team.