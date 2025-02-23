Move over, Shohei Ohtani: NL's MVP dark horse is off to ridiculous spring training start

Spring training games have finally arrived. Yes, while they are exhibition games, it does gives fans a chance to get a look at how their teams might look heading into Opening Day.

All eyes will be on the Los Angeles Dodgers. After all, they did win the World Series last year, and found a way to drastically improve their roster. Let's not forget they have Shohei Ohtani on the roster, who last season won the NL MVP in his first year with the team. It's no surprise that Ohtani is the betting favorite to win the NL MVP award this upcoming season with +155 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

There is one player in the Top 7 of FanDuel Sportsbook's ranking that made quite the impression in his first spring training game of the year, and that's Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

Elly De La Cruz showcases why he's considered an NL MVP favorite with dominant spring training debut

On Saturday, the Reds hosted the Cleveland Guardians in spring training action. De La Cruz stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and crushed a 80.2 mph curveball from Triston McKenzie into right center field stands to cut Cincinnati's deficit to 2-1.

Elly De La Cruz home runs have returned 😎 #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/0Ry3swpuum — MLB (@MLB) February 22, 2025

De La Cruz wasn't done just yet. In his next at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning, De La Cruz stepped up to the plate, this time as a right-handed hitter, and crushed a 409-foot home run to center field to tie the game up at two runs apiece.

Two at-bats and two home runs for De La Cruz.

Elly De La Cruz this spring:



2 AB

2 HR



pic.twitter.com/Rd1JPcrjnS — Underdog MLB (@Underdog__MLB) February 22, 2025

In just a short amount of time in the majors, De La Cruz solidified his status as one of its top young stars. After a 98 game rookie season in 2023, De La Cruz made it into the All-Star Game for the first time by recording a .256 batting average, a .346 on-base percentage, a .483 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, 43 RBI, 64 runs, 92 hits, and 46 stolen bases. De La Cruz's play was why the Reds were in playoff contention throughout the year, but they just missed out on a berth.

On the year, De La Cruz slashed .259/.339/.471 while recording 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 105 runs, 160 hits, and 67 stolen bases in 160 games.

While yes, this is just one spring training game, De La Cruz showed why he will be the most exciting player this season. With the Reds bringing in Terry Francona, they are expecting him and De La Cruz to lead the Reds back to the playoffs.