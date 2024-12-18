Music City Bowl preview: Odds, prediction and how to watch Missouri vs. Iowa
By Austen Bundy
The 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl will feature two teams that were considered College Football Playoff hopefuls in the preseason. No. 19 Missouri (9-3) and Iowa (8-4) didn't have quite the seasons they wanted but the two will still participate in a substantive postseason game.
Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz was still hopeful his team would make it to the CFP as an at-large bid from the SEC but not even No. 11 Alabama (9-3) was fortunate enough to be included.
The Hawkeyes had a tough Big Ten Conference to navigate this year, with newcomer Oregon taking the crown and earning the top spot in the CFP. But nevertheless, both teams have the opportunity to cap off their seasons with hardware albeit not a national title by any means.
This will be the 25th edition of the Music City Bowl, originally played in 1998 between Alabama and Virginia Tech. It's also the first time Missouri will participate in the game but Iowa played in and won the 2022 edition over Kentucky.
When is the Music City Bowl?
Missouri and Iowa will play Monday Dec. 30 at 2:30pm ET in the Music City Bowl on ESPN. The game will be hosted at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee which is home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans.
It will be the only college football game being played that day as it will precede the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Missouri v. Iowa: Matchup preview
Both squads are outside the Top 50 in total offense but they happen to boast Top 25 defenses in the FBS, however. That would indicate a barnburner of game is on tap for the Music City Bowl.
Iowa (No. 16 defense) and Missouri (No. 22) have allowed under 30 offensive touchdowns and average just over 300 yards-per-game allowed by opponents. The biggest difference between the two units is in gained turnovers.
Iowa has recovered 24 turnovers compared to Missouri's 16 this season, a key indicator that protecting the football will be vital to either squad defeating the other. The Tigers could be without top wide receiver Luther Burden III, who is expected to declare for the NFL Draft. Without his services, it might be easier for the Hawkeyes to key in on other receiving options and shut that aspect of the gameplan down.
The X factor in the game could actually reside on offense, however. Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson posted 1,537 rushing yards this year, good for sixth in the nation, and practically was the engine to the Hawkeye's offense. If Missouri can contain him then that would severely hamper Iowa's chances at victory.
How to watch the Music City Bowl
ESPN will broadcast the Music City Bowl at 2:30pm ET but the game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN app and ESPN+ with a subscription. Fans will also be able to find it through the Disney+ app and Hulu with the appropriate package.
Other streaming services like YouTube TV and Fubo will have ESPN's broadcast but you will have to pay a subscription for the proper live TV package.
Music City Bowl odds, picks and prediction
Missouri is a three point favorite entering this matchup but with the Hawkeyes having the superior defense, the game could be a lot more even.
Under 40 points (-110)
Without Burden as an option, Missouri's offense has shown this season to be entirely too one dimensional. All the Hawkeyes have to do is make sure quarterback Brady Cook is pressured and the rest could take care of itself.
And with the Tigers defense showing it is capable of forcing turnovers, Johnson appears to be the only threat on that side of the ball. This looks primed to be a low-scoring game and the under would be an appetizing pick.