Myles Garrett can't wait to send Aaron Rodgers to the 'graveyard'

The drama surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers finally reached a conclusion, as the quarterback and team agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Obviously, the expectation from the Steelers is that Rodgers can help lead them to the playoffs and, hopefully, a Super Bowl title. The thing is, Rodgers is now joining a tough AFC North division where he has to play the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals twice a year each.

During mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about the 41-year-old quarterback joining the AFC North. Garrett jokingly commented on the situation, saying that "it's a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard."

While that sounds like a threat on paper, let's not forget that Garrett has a quarterback graveyard on his front lawn every Halloween. But even so, Rodgers playing against tough defenses like Cleveland and Baltimore twice a year each won't be fun for him.

As mentioned earlier, Garrett does have a Halloween tradition. Every year, he puts up a graveyard on his front lawn with headstones featuring names of quarterbacks he's sacked over the years in his NFL career.

For those wondering, no, Garrett never had the chance to sack Rodgers in an NFL game. The two played against one another twice dating back to Garrett's debut in 2017, and the pass rusher was unable to record a sack in either matchup.

During the 2025 season, the Browns and Steelers will face off in Week 6 in Pittsburgh and in Week 17 in Cleveland. Both games are slated to be played on the 1:00 p.m. time slot on Sundays.

Garrett is looking to help lead the Browns to some wins by way of getting to the opposing quarterback. After an initial trade request, Garrett and the Browns agreed to terms on a four-year, $160 million contract extension. Following this signing, the Browns used a top five draft pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham to help beef up the interior of the defensive line.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers performs in 2025, especially in a division known for it's dominant defenses. Let's just say Garrett is looking forward to taking on the future Hall of Famer.