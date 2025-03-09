Myles Garrett may actually have Deshaun Watson to thank as Browns trade bluff pays off

Myles Garrett announced his intention the week of the Super Bowl – he wanted out of Cleveland. Garrett claims he wanted to play for a winner, and the Browns hadn't put together much of a plan to become a Super Bowl contender. As Garrett said, he plan wasn't to go from Cleveland to Canton, but rather to win. Apparently that was all hogwash.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl...With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns," Garrett wrote just a month ago.

Garrett signed a record-breaking contract with the Browns on Sunday afternoon that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Garrett surpassed the contract signed by Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders just a few days ago.

The Browns front office was consistent even after Garrett's request – they were not going to trade him away. Faced with that proposition, I guess earning over $40 million per season to play on a losing team isn't a bad alternative. Garrett received the bag. Back up the brinks truck, Jimmy Haslam.

In the off-season of the pass-rush deal, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby each reached agreement this week on deals that made them the highest-paid non-QBs in NFL history:



🏈Myles Garrett: $40 million per year.

🏈Maxx Crosby: $35.5 million per year.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

Deshaun Watson contract restructure made Myles Garrett-Browns deal a reality

The Browns were able to afford this contract for Garrett in part due to the actions of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who agreed to a restructured contract just a few days ago. Watson's new deal helped save the Browns at least $36 million in cap space this offseason, much of which they will use on Garrett.

The bad news for Garrett is that while he will get paid more money, Watson remains in the fold for the next few seasons. Even if the Browns select a new QB, by the time Cleveland is able to put the right pieces in place, there is a good chance Garrett will have aged out of his prime as a pass rusher.

Garrett's deal will reset the market for players like TJ Watt, Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons, all of whom will be looking for a new contract in the next year or two. Hendrickson and Parsons in particular are expected to get paid after the new league year starts next week.

I certainly understand why the Browns kept Garrett. He is a fan favorite and future Hall of Famer. For a team going nowhere fast, he is worth all the money in the world. As for Garrett, I can't help but be a little puzzled.