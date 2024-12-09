Myles Garrett couldn't handle the heat from Steelers fans in Browns blowout loss
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Browns took pleasure in their 24-19 upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hunted down Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson for three sacks under the heavy snowfall at Huntington Bank Field. After the game, he proudly proclaimed his status as the superior pass rusher over Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
The Browns visited the Steelers for a rematch at Acrisure Stadium in Week 14, and things didn't go exactly how Garrett had hoped. Pittsbugh got off to a slow start as they adjusted to playing without star wide receiver George Pickens, but a flurry of scoring drives put the game out of reach before the fourth quarter. The Browns managed to score a late touchdown, but the Steelers coasted to a 27-14 victory.
Myles Garrett promises revenge against Steelers fans
During his postgame press conference, Garrett was asked about the "Cleveland sucks" chants from Steelers fans throughout the game, and whether or not he would hold onto it for motivation.
"Oh yeah," Garrett said. "We'll see them against next year. The end result is they have that same energy when we come to their house next year."
Unfortunately for Garrett, the Browns roster hasn't been able to match his level of performance — particularly in Pittsburgh. Cleveland has now lost 21 consecutive regular season games in Pittsburgh, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin improved to 18-0 against the Browns at home. Although the Browns stunned the Steelers with a 48-37 victory in the AFC Wild Card Round after the 2020 season, their last regular season win in Pittsburgh was back in 2003, per The Football Database.
Garrett is on a trajectory to end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retires. In his eight NFL seasons, Garrett has earned five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. He was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he's on his way to another stellar season this year.
Garrett has already compiled 11 sacks, 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 22 quarterback hits through 13 games this season. He's only the seventh player in NFL history to record 10-plus sacks in seven consecutive seasons. Only Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White has accomplished the feat in eight straight seasons.