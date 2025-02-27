Myles Garrett isn't the Browns star the Packers should be targeting in a trade

Green Bay Packers fans dreaming of a blockbuster trade that would bring Myles Garrett to town need to wake up: The Cleveland Browns' asking price coupled with Garrett's salary make that sort of trade a fantasy. But that doesn't mean there isn't a logical deal to be made between the Packers and Browns that would help fortify Green Bay's defense.

GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff need to focus their trade attention on trying to swing a deal for Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. He isn't in Garrett's class as a superstar, but he can fill a massive impending hole in the Packers' 2025 depth chart.

The recent news that Green Bay is listening to offers for cornerback Jaire Alexander make it pretty obvious that he's no longer in the team's long-term plans. The Packers hope they can recoup some value for Alexander in a trade, but they may be forced to release him. His inability to stay on the field over the last two seasons has really harmed the Packers' defense.

BREAKING: CB Jaire Alexander’s tenure with the Green Bay Packers is likely OVER pic.twitter.com/2tkuBZod7u — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) February 18, 2025

Ward hasn't publicly demanded a trade in the same fashion that Garrett has, but it's easy to see that he does not fit Cleveland's potential timeline for contention. If the Browns do commit to a rebuild, they should look to offload their 27-year-old cornerback to a team that's ready to contend right away.

Denzel Ward, not Myles Garrett, should be Packers trade target

The Packers have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations in 2025 and a large hole at their No. 1 cornerback spot. They might choose to fill that vacancy with a premium draft choice, but it would be more prudent for them to acquire a player who can help make an immediate impact. Ward is not a superstar, but he is a solid starter at a real position of need for Green Bay.

The question the Packers need to answer is just how much they would be willing to give up in a trade to land Ward. He was a decent starter last year, but his PFF coverage grade of 68.9 only ranked him 52nd among qualifying NFL corners. Green Bay should not make a trade offer based on his reputation. Instead, they should only offer modest draft compensation commensurate with how Ward has played in recent seasons.

If the Packers can land Ward with a third0 or fourth-round pick, it could turn into a masterstroke by Gutekunst and his front office. There's no indication the Browns are ready to make that sort of deal, but Green Bay needs to be ready to pounce if Cleveland shows the slightest hint of trading their top cornerback. That's the call the Packers should be making to the Browns while their peers are focused on trying to make a megadeal for Garrett.