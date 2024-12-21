Myles Garrett just gave the Browns an ultimatum they can’t possibly live up to
Myles Garrett's patience with the Cleveland Browns is finally starting to wane. The superstar defensive end is wiling to stay with Cleveland over the long haul, but is now making noises that he will only do that if they can transform themselves into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
"I'm not trying to rebuild," said Garrett, h/t ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "I'm trying to win right now. And I want that to be apparent when the season is over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate, illustrate that for me so that can be something I can see in the near future. Because that's all we want to do.
"I want to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what's best for us. So, if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future -- winning, going deep in the playoffs, putting a great defense out there ... I think that would really keep my mind at rest and keep me settled."
Myles Garrett lets Browns know he doesn't want team to rebuild
The team's 3-11 record this season accurately shows just how far away they sit from that rarefied air. Cleveland is miles behind all of the teams in their own division. The main reason why the Browns are sitting in the AFC North basement is because of their lack of production at the quarterback position.
The Ravens have MVP Lamar Jackson playing some of the best football of his career. Cincinnati is set for the future with Joe Burrow under center. Even the Steelers have managed to get decent play from Russell Wilson at the game's most important position. The Browns are saddled with Deshaun Watson and his bloated contract for the foreseeable future.
The Watson contract hangs around the team's balance sheet like a millstone. It prevents general manager Andrew Berry from making the sort of free agency investments necessary to build a contender in Northeast Ohio. Garrett and his representatives can see the writing on the wall. They understand that savvy draft picks can only elevate the roster so much over the next several seasons.
Garrett's advancing age is also a reason why he's starting to make statements about his long-term future. He'll be playing his age-29 season in 2025. He's still squarely in his prime but age-related regression is on the horizon for the supremely talented edge rusher. Garrett is leading the league in pressures this season but it will be harder and harder for him to maintain that level of play once he gets on the wrong side of 30.
The one hope for Browns fans is that Garrett did say he only needs to see a plan from the higher-ups to be convinced to stay. Berry and his staff might be able to articulate a vision of life after Watson that can satisfy their best player. That, coupled with another long-term extension might be enough to lock Garrett down for the remainder of his prime.
If that's not enough it could be time for Cleveland to consider trading Garrett to kick start their rebuild. That would be an unpopular decision with the team's passionate fan base but it might be their best realistic path towards building a contender in the next decade. No matter what, their day of reckoning with Garrett is fast approaching.