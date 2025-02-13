Sure sounds like wind is blowing Myles Garrett to Eagles for expensive asking price
By Mark Powell
It's been over a week since Myles Garrett publicly requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett noted his desire to compete for a Super Bowl, something he won't be able to do as a member of the Browns organization, at least in their current state. The Browns have two years remaining in Deshaun Watson contract purgatory, and there is no easy way out.
Unless the Browns can magically revise their quarterback dilemma, or find a way to move on from Watson and invest in the roster elsewhere, it's tough to see much of a resolution here between Garrett and Cleveland. As much as Garrett enjoys playing in front of Browns fans, he hates losing and has dealt with far too much of it in his career. Garrett is 29 years old and entering the final stages of his prime. The time is now to make a change, if the Browns will allow it – he has two seasons left on his own contract.
The asking price for Garrett will depend largely on the market. If the Philadelphia Eagles proved anything during Super Bowl LIX, it's the importance of a dominant pass rush in the modern game. It's a factor even the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't account for, and it's why the Eagles will throw a parade on Friday. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post spoke to executives around the league, many of whom believes the Browns will be looking for two first-round picks in exchange for Garrett.
“It’s going to be a win-win,” said one AFC general manager. “They’re going to get two [first-round picks] for him, and he’ll get to a winning team.”
Could the Philadelphia Eagles trade for Myles Garrett?
That GM thinks the Eagles stand out as a likely suitor, as Andrew Berry and Howie Roseman used to work together. That connection could come in handy for both men.
The Eagles defensive line is dominant as is, and Philadelphia values its draft capital more than most teams – one look along that defensive front showcases homegrown talents the Eagles have developed via the draft. Another obstacle for the Eagles is Garrett's contract.
The Eagles have over $18 million in cap space as of this writing, but some of that will have to be used on re-signing important contributors to their Super Bowl-winning roster, as well as draft picks. A contract restructure by Garrett would help make such a trade a reality far quicker.
Garrett will eventually find a new home, and the Eagles make some sense if they can figure out the finances. Two first is a steep asking price, however.