Shocking new Myles Garrett trade destination is a problem thanks to Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns may not want to trade Myles Garrett, but the 29-year-old seems destined to force his way out. Garrett is about to turn 30 and the Browns are nowhere close to winning a Super Bowl.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl...With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns," Garrett wrote in a statement.

Garrett has been linked to the likes of the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, among other teams in need of a pass rusher. A new organization entered the chat over the weekend, though it should be noted this is not a viable rumor. Rather, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky suggested the Arizona Cardinals should trade for Garrett, especially if they are willing to deal Kyler Murray. The Cardinals had just 41 sacks last year.

“I don’t know what Arizona’s long term plans are with Kyler. Do they envision him as the guy? Do they not? If they didn’t, then that’s a trade partner,” Orlovsky said.

Would the Arizona Cardinals trade Kyler Murray for Myles Garrett?

In this scenario, the Browns would send Garrett to Arizona, while the Cardinals could include Murray as a piece in said trade, thus eliminating the need of multiple first-round picks headed back to Cleveland. It's a bit farfetched, but there are some questions in Phoenix about whether Murray is the long-term answer at quarterback. If the Cardinals feel good about adding another star-caliber quarterback this offseason such as Sam Darnold or Matthew Stafford (unlikely), then trading Murray for an impact performer on the defensive side of the ball like Garrett could be beneficial for them.

The only issue, of course, is the elephant in the room. Deshaun Watson's contract is fully guaranteed for the next few years, and unless the Browns can convince the embattled quarterback to take a pay cut, adding someone like Murray would be challenging. A Murray-for-Garrett swap essentially cancels out salaries, but Murray may want an extension or raise to play in Cleveland. Also, adding another quarterback at over $20 million AAV limits the Browns spending elsewhere.

In the end, it's the Browns fault for paying Watson in the first place. And it's also their fault that Garrett wants out, in large part because Watson is not the answer at QB.

It always comes full circle, and back to Watson.