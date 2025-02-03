Myles Garrett trade request has everything to do with Browns Deshaun Watson plan
By Mark Powell
Myles Garrett shocked the NFL landscape on Monday of Super Bowl week by demanding a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett is one of the premiere pass rushers in the NFL, depending on who you ask, and is in the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year yet again.
Still, Garrett hasn't made a meaningful postseason run with the Cleveland Browns since Baker Mayfield was the quarterback, and the franchise's direction since then has left a lot to be desired. Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson and then extended him despite all the outside noise, mostly regarding the heinous sexual misconduct allegations against him. Jimmy Haslam and the Browns did not care, and since then everything has gone downhill.
Watson cannot stay healthy and even the franchise's likable stars – think Nick Chubb and Garrett – have struggled in their own right, whether it be due to injuries or the frustration a lack of winning can do to a player of their caliber.
Garrett, seemingly, has had enough, and it's tough to blame him.
Myles Garrett demands a trade: Deshaun Watson and Browns are to blame
Garrett's grievances have yet to be aired, but some of the issue has to revolve around Watson and the Browns plan moving forward. Watson was downright terrible the last few years, and has shown no signs of getting better. In fact, he re-ruptured his Achilles earlier this offseason, and it's unclear exactly when he'll return. There are still several years left on the albatross of a record-breaking contract he signed in 2022.
The 29-year-old Garrett has two years left on his current contract, which the Browns would likely honor if he remains in Cleveland. While he is close to the wrong side of 30, Garrett has shown no signs of slowing down, finishing the 2024-25 season with 14 sacks in 17 starts.
Who will replace Myles Garrett with the Cleveland Browns?
Replacing Garrett would not be easy for the Browns, but Cleveland does have assets at their disposal. The Browns own the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, and while Travis Hunter has been linked to Cleveland in most mock draft (or a quarterback), if Garrett does succeed in securing his early exit, Andrew Berry should consider finding a way to land Abdul Carter at any cost.
Carter would be the ideal replacement for Garrett, as he's the best EDGE rusher in this draft class and would come on a rookie deal Cleveland could afford.