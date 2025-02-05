Rivalry quickly emerges in Myles Garrett trade talks with the dark horse in the lead
By John Buhler
Although Myles Garrett announced his intentions to seek a trade, it takes two to tango. While there is a chance the Cleveland Browns do honor his wishes and move on from the all-world pass rusher, they are not going to give him up to just anyone. It is why the right suitor for Garrett has to emerge in the next few weeks before he is due a roster bonus. What series of teams make the most sense for him?
Even if the Browns are not anything close to contending in the AFC, I would be shocked if Cleveland dealt him in conference. That is why if Garrett is traded I would expect for him to be going to a contending team in the NFC, one that thinks it is a piece away from getting to the Super Bowl. For my money, the Detroit Lions make the most sense, but let's see what the oddsmakers have to say first.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, here at the latest betting odds for Garrett's next NFL franchise.
- Cleveland Browns: +300
- Washington Commanders: +450
- Las Vegas Raiders: +650
- Detroit Lions: +750
- New England Patriots: +850
- Green Bay Packers: +950
- Chicago Bears: +1000
- Arizona Cardinals: +1200
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1400
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1600
If you need a visual representation, DraftKings Sportsbook tweeted out this graphic of Garrett's odds.
As you can see, the Washington Commanders have the best odds to land Garrett after Cleveland.
Washington Commanders have great odds of landing Myles Garrett
Looking at the 10 teams DraftKings has listed for Garrett, returning to Cleveland remains his best option at +300. Not far after that is Washington at +450. The Las Vegas Raiders have the third best odds at +650. Should you work your way down the board, the team with the 10th best odds of landing Garrett are the Philadelphia Eagles at +1600. Washington is nearly four times as likely to land Garrett.
You would think a player like Garrett who has been starved of winning would rather go to Philadelphia than Washington, but the odds do not suggest that. My guess is that Philadelphia is already a bit too loaded in the trenches. Plus, they have a boatload of players they need to pay before striking a deal with an all-pro the caliber of Garrett. Washington does well in the trenches historically, but has money.
With how well the Commanders are trending up under new ownership, the former perpetual eyesore of the NFC East is no longer that. Washington may be able to put together a better package to land Garrett than the team they beat in the postseason in Detroit. For Washington to have the best odds of any team to land Garrett outside of Garrett, that speaks volumes. Philadelphia would really hate it.
We are a long way away from Garrett potentially being traded, but let's keep our eyes on Washington.