3 Myles Turner trades that keep Pacers competitive despite front office's cheapness
After news broke last week that the Indiana Pacers are open to offers for Myles Turner, the reasoning behind the decision has finally been revealed. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Turner and the franchise have failed to see eye-to-eye on a contract extension, with Turner’s asking price proving too steep for the Pacers to accommodate.
"It's specifically just a basic contract situation of he is about to be an unrestricted free agent, and he's going to want $30-plus million. I've heard Indiana is not sure if they want to give him $30-plus million," Buha reported.
Turner, who has spent nine years with the Pacers, has been a staple as their starting center throughout his career. Despite missing just three games this season, his numbers have dipped compared to last year, as he’s currently averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game. With the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, Turner’s future in Indiana remains uncertain. The Pacers may look to secure value in a trade rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.
The Pacers face a pivotal decision regarding Myles Turner’s future. While the clock ticks toward the trade deadline, exploring these options could allow Indiana to remain competitive and set the team up for success, both this season and beyond. Whether they aim for a simple player swap, a multi-player deal, or a high-upside young star, the outcome of Turner’s situation will likely shape the Pacers’ trajectory for years to come.
Currently sitting as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, here are three alternative trade scenarios the Pacers could explore to stay competitive.
3. Chicago Bulls
This simple player swap would see the Pacers trade one big man for another in Nikola Vucevic. The Chicago Bulls, who are barely holding onto a Play-In Tournament spot with their 19-27 record, might look to reset for next season, especially considering their top-10-protected draft pick.
Vucevic is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 20.1 points on a career-high 55.5% shooting from the field and an impressive 40.6% from three. While Vucevic wouldn’t provide the same defensive presence as Turner, his offensive game, including his ability to stretch the floor, could make up for the loss.
Additionally, Vucevic’s contract keeps him under team control for another year, giving the Pacers the flexibility to pursue further roster moves in the offseason.
2. Washington Wizards
This trade would see the Pacers acquire two players in exchange for Turner, including Jonas Valanciunas, a familiar name in trade rumors. Valanciunas has found himself in a difficult position on the struggling Washington Wizards, who have the worst record in the league at just six wins despite making multiple offseason additions.
For Valanciunas, moving to a Pacers team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season would provide a chance to compete for a contender. Although he has been playing a reduced role off the bench this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in just 19.6 minutes, an increase in playing time with the Pacers could boost his production.
Adding Marvin Bagley as a part of the deal would also give Indiana additional depth and a chance to develop another young forward.
1. Utah Jazz
Although Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge has set a high asking price for Walker Kessler, the Pacers could make a bold move to secure the 23-year-old center who is brimming with untapped potential. Kessler is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 11.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks while shooting an efficient 73.3% from the field.
For Utah, Myles Turner would bring the veteran experience and leadership they’ve been seeking, particularly for a young core led by Kyle Filipowski. Turner’s ability to stretch the floor and provide defensive presence would fit well with Utah’s style. On the other hand, Indiana would gain a young, rebounding, and defensive force in Kessler, whose skill set would complement their existing roster while also boosting their playoff aspirations. Adding Jordan Clarkson to the mix would provide the Pacers with another offensive weapon off the bench, further enhancing their depth.