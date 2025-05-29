Mystics have a problem that the Sky would love to have right now

Last night, we got to see the Mystics' overwhelming young talent in full force, yet again, with a win over the Indiana Fever. Third and fourth overall picks, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have especially made an early impact in the Mystics first six games.

Notre Dame alum Citron has put up double-digits in every game this season, averaging 15.0 points per game. She has also influenced the defensive side of the ball, averaging 4.0 rebounds per game. She is not the only Washington rookie putting up big numbers; Kiki Iriafen has also put up impressive numbers in the first six games, scoring double digits in each one. This makes them the first duo in 20 years to do so.

Iriafen has also undeniably left her impact on the start of this W season. The forward averages 14.2 points per game. Her defensive presence makes her so powerful, averaging 10.7 rebounds per game. This makes her the only rookie in the league who is averaging a double-double.

As we expect the electric chemistry between Citron and Iriafen to only grow throughout the season, other members of the Mystics' rookie class have the opportunity to make their mark. Rookie Lucy Olsen is averaging 9.5 minutes a game, allowing her the opportunity to show off her ability to shoot from beyond the arc and help the team where she can. And the Mystics' rookie class has been so good it's already pushing last year's No. 6 pick, Aaliyah Edwards, to the outer edges of the rotation.

These young talents have provided a much-needed fresh outlook to this Washington team that has struggled for the past few years. They have quickly supplied the veterans with the help and energy they have been looking for.

Chicago Sky have not had the same luck

While the Mystics' future is seemingly bright, the Sky could probably benefit from an Iriafen or Citron on their roster. Chicago has yet to find their rhythm, starting the season 0-4 for the first time since 2010.

Sitting at third-worst in the league, averaging only 74.8 points per game, their offense is in desperate need of a spark. An offense mostly led by their veterans, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot, with promising indicators from second-year players, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. They just have not been able to execute, their offense could use some younger, eager talent that Washington is flooded with.

That eager talent was expected to be their 2025 draft pick, Hailey Van Lith. Van Lith has a persistent ankle injury this season, holding her back. She played in the first two games, only recording a total of 19 minutes and 8 points. It is unclear when she will make her return, but hopefully, when she does, she will also be allowed to have a bigger role in this struggling offense. We may also see the team chemistry build, especially between Van Lith and former LSU teammate Angel Reese.